Adult Vitamin Gummies Market Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights: Bayer AG, Bettera Brands, LLC, Doctors Best, Herbaland Naturals Inc

Global adult vitamin gummies market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Bayer AG, Bettera Brands, LLC, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Doctors Best, Herbaland Naturals Inc., Hero Nutritionals, IM Healthcare, Nutrition, LLC., Mr. Gummy Vitamins, FoodState , Nature’s Way Products, LLC., Olly Public Benefit Corporation, Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer Inc., Pharmavite LLC., Pioneer Life Sciences, SmartyPants Vitamins, vitafive and Hello Bello among others

Adult vitamin gummies are used by adults to treat or prevent the vitamin deficiency caused due to the certain illnesses and poor diet, while women’s take it during pregnancy. It is meant for the building blocks of the body which helps to maintain the good health. The tablets doesn’t need to be swallowed a whole pills as it can chewed which increase their demand in the market. These are prepared from the water, sugar, gelatin, corn starch and added colorings. Some of its popular flavours are orange, raspberry, lemon and cherry.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increased awareness towards the health is driving the growth of market

Worldwide increasing spending capacity of person is augmenting the market growth

Utilization of supplements among adults, through e-commerce portals and social media is boosting the market growth

Easy availability of gummy vitamins is spurring the growth of market

Market Restraints:

Side effect such as diarrhoea, constipation or upset stomach are hampering the market growth

The stringent regulations of government will downsize the growth of market

By Type (Single Vitamins, Multi-Vitamins, Type III, Others),

Application (Food Supplements, Vitamin Deficiency, Weight Management, Immunity, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Hello Bello Gummy Vitamins launched Gummy Vitamins which do not consist of artificial colors, flavours, high-fructose corn syrup or preserva­tives. According to the company the vitamins are mostly organic and prepared with natural flavours and sweeteners. This launch will increase the brand value of the company in the market

In April 2019, Vitafusion launched new series in the gummy vitamins product portfolio such as organic gummy supplements. The series is introduced for the adults to provide high nutrition values while it will be available in different types based on ingredients. The ingredients include carrot, organic turmeric and annatto. This launch will help the company to enhance its product portfolio in the market

