Activity Tracking Fitness App Market Is Expected To Grow Due To Increasing Demand In The Forecast Period 2020-2026

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Fitbit, Inc.; Apple Inc.; adidas International Trading B.V.; Motorola Mobility LLC; ASICS Corporation; Google Fit; Under Armour, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Azumio; Polar Electro; TomTom International BV; Jefit, Inc.; SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.; Sports Tracking Technologies; inKin Social Fitness; Wahoo Fitness among others.

Activity tracking fitness apps are specialized forms of fitness apps which are solely focused on the tracking the activity of consumers through collection of data from the sensors attached to wearables that the consumer is wearing. This data is then analysed by the app and visually represented on the user’s smartphone for better understanding and also so that user can keep a track of all their activity in their own consciousness.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing focus on better healthcare and significant changes in the lifestyle of individuals is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing penetration of digital age resulting in greater adoption of digital forms of solution offerings will boost the market growth

High volumes of smart devices availability integrated with enhanced quality of sensors; this factor is expected to promote fitness activities globally as it can accurately track entire fitness regimes

Higher population prevalence suffering from obesity and other associated disorders resulting in greater focus on reduction of these diseases; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Concerns arising in the developers of these apps as the availability of cheaper alternative applications restrict the growth of the market

Increasing levels of complications to manoeuvre between application stores as well as these applications due to a difficult user interface can also impede the market growth

Conducts Overall ACTIVITY TRACKING FITNESS APP Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Gender (Men, Women),

Platform (Android, iOS, Others),

Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices),

Application (Lifestyle Monitoring, Health Monitoring, Others)

The ACTIVITY TRACKING FITNESS APP report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Apple Inc. announced the preview of “watchOS 6”, providing users of Apple Watch with enhanced services and solutions to better manage their health. The upgraded version includes a number of benefits ranging from health and fitness, upgraded store for apps and even the apps

In March 2019, Fitbit, Inc. announced the launch of various consumer electronic products consisting of smartwatches and specialized fitness trackers. Along with these launches, they announced their plans to invoke various innovations in their app helping result in a more personalized approach for each individual, enhancing the levels of tracking and understanding for consumers

