Advanced Packaging Technologies Market 2020 Competitive Insights and Status Outlook | ASE Group., Amkor Technology, Siliconware Precision Industries Co

ASE Group., Amkor Technology, Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd., SÜSS MICROTEC SE, IBM Corporation, COVERIS, Universal Instruments Corporation, Heidelberg Instruments, McKinsey & Company., Advanced Packaging Technology (M) Bhd, Veeco Instruments Inc., Boschman, CCL Industries., Jawla Advance Technology, ASM Pacific Technology, Orbotech Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, ams AG, NAURA Akrion Inc., Rudolph Technologies

Global advanced packaging technologies market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.67% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing R&D investment for product development and technological advancement and development are the factor for the growth of this market.

Advanced packaging is specially designed to improve the device performance by using integrated circuits which protect the metallic part from damaging. 3D integrated circuits, 2.5D integrated circuits, fan out wafer level package and among others are some of the common types of advanced packaging technologies. Different types of integrated circuits are manufactured as per the need of the packaging. They are widely used in industries such as healthcare, automotive, aerospace, defense and others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising awareness about its advantages over conventional packaging technologies will drive the market growth

Increasing R&D activities will propel the growth of the market

Rising demand of these packaging from food and beverage industry will also act as a factor driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development in packaging technologies is driving the growth of the market

Problem related to the heating in devices will restrain the market growth

Dearth of standardization will also hamper the growth of the market

Conducts Overall ADVANCED PACKAGING TECHNOLOGIES Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Technology (Active Packaging, Smart and Intelligent Packaging),

End- User (Food, Beverages, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial & Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Agriculture, Others),

Type (3D Integrated Circuit, 2D Integrated Circuit, 2.5D Integrated Circuit, Fan Out Silicon in Package, Fan Out Wafer Lever Package, Wafer Level Chip Scale Package, Flip Chip, Others),

Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive & Transport, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Others)

The ADVANCED PACKAGING TECHNOLOGIES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Rudolph Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of their new Dragonfly G2 platform which is specially designed to provide more choices for advanced packaging to the customers so that they will be able to get wafer based applications on the single platform. It also has camera technology so that they can increase the productivity. The main aim of the launch is to meet the requirement for high quality products

In July 2017, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. announced that they have acquired Liteq BV. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market position and will also help them to expand their advanced packaging portfolio. The company will use Liteq technologies and services in order to provide advanced packaging services to their customers

