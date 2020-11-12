Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, regional outlook, growth and forecast 2017-2025

Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market: Overview

TMR’s report on the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market.

Global Software Assistive Devices Market: Key Trends and Drivers

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market for the historical period 2017 – 2018 and forecast period 2019-2027, high incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases to escalate the growth of global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market. Moreover, increase in demand for laboratory automation is boost the growth of market

According to the report, the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market was valued at US$ 5.04 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027

Growing Demand for International Accreditations and Result Comparability Using High Throughput Automated Immunoassays and Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases : Key Drivers of Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market

Sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet is leading to surge in prevalence & incidence of chronic diseases. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018 cancer burden is estimated to have risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths globally.

Chronic disease prevalence has increased over time due to an aging population. Moreover, smoking, and body mass index, which are widely known risk factors for chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, etc. thus rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases propel the growth of market

Moreover, major focus of physicians and pathologists operating in in-patient or out-patient settings of the chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market is to improve the rate of standardization of the assays. The main objective behind calibration of the assays is to compare the results of the test to the well-established standards while handing out the test results to patients.

Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market: Notable Developments

This report profiles major players in the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Leading players operating in the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market are –

Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG)

Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

DiaSorin S.p.A

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Part of Carlyle Group)

Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.

Sysmex Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

