Automotive 48V System Market Size Hit Around US$ 22.3 Bn by 2027

The global Automotive 48V System market size worth around US$ 22.3 Bn by 2027 and growing at a noteworthy CAGR of 26.3% throughout the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The report provides an analysis of the global Automotive 48V System market for the period 2016-2027, wherein 2020 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2019 is considered as the base year.

Radical Growth of the global Automotive 48V System market provides an updated and current analysis of the industry’s new promotions, critical trends, current market guides, challenges, and standardization. The global market report comprises extensive information in terms of changing market dynamics, latest advancements, Automotive 48V System market and production trends, and fundamental changes in the market. The global market report attracts the strangest insights of this business also creates forecast that is important out there. It comes with calculations concerning the development, dependent and attracts the identification of their industry status.

The Global Automotive 48V System market report explains the evolvement of upstream and downstream of industry, whereas all-embracing market development, outstanding participant, product/utility types and market applications, the logical forecast of Automotive 48V System industry’s growth rate is also covered in this report. It also defines investment opportunities and possible cautions in the business based on an intellectual study. The report offers a detailed scenario of the industry and thereafter segmented on the basis of the product type, key manufacturers, applications, regions and others.

Some key points of this market research report:

Business Description- A detailed Overview of this Industry.

Telescopic Outlook – This report offers product overview, share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio and import/export details.

Market Dynamics – Users are provided with a comprehensive analysis of market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Key Competitors –Market-leading players are studied with respect to their business profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Readability – Automotive 48V System market report includes a graphical representation of data in the form of tables, graphs, and pie-charts that makes the report highly simple and easy to understand.

Expert Analysis – Sales revenue, Future Strategies, Innovation and Technological trends, factors impacting development, SWOT.

How this Report will Benefit You?

Producing value for level playing competition, bearing comparable conditions for both the current giants as well as the new connection.

Increasing your knowledge of the overall outlook of the entire Automotive 48V System market.

It grants you a go-to-market plan to uplift your business amidst different contenders which makes it completely a helpful report.

Follow the existing situation of the market as the report extends traditional data about the market situation and makes ultimate predictions.

The customized market shares according to geological areas, country or also several operators in the market.

The overall global Automotive 48V System market industry research report is a valuable source of guidance and direction. It is important for organized businesses, different competitors in the market as well as people involved in the market. The report provides important statistics on the existing state of the said market.

Key Players:

The Automotive 48V System market is consolidated with a major number of manufacturers. The company profiling of key players in the market includes major business strategies, company overview and revenues. In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.

Various players operating in the global Automotive 48V System markets are-

Robert Bosch GmbH

BorgWarner Inc.

Dana Limited

CONTINENTAL AG

MAHLE Powertrain Ltd

GKN (Melrose Industries PLC)

Delphi Technologies

Magna International Inc.

Lear Corporation

Valeo SA

Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Class

Premium

Mid

Entry

Luxury

By Architecture

Crankshaft Mounted

Belt Driven

Transmission Output Shaft

Dual-Clutch Transmission-Mounted

By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions & Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Classification and Scope

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis

4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis

Chapter 5. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Market Drivers

5.1.2. Market Restraints

5.1.3. Market Opportunities

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

5.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

5.2.3. Threat of substitute

5.2.4. Threat of new entrants

5.2.5. Degree of competition

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

6.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players

6.1.3. Vendor Landscape

6.1.3.1. List of Suppliers

6.1.3.2. List of Buyers

Chapter 7. Global Automotive 48V System Market, By Vehicle Class

7.1. Automotive 48V System Market, by Vehicle Class Type, 2020-2027

7.1.1. Premium

7.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.2. Mid

7.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.3. Entry

7.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.4. Luxury

7.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 8. Global Automotive 48V System Market, By Architecture

8.1. Automotive 48V System Market, by Architecture, 2020-2027

8.1.1. Crankshaft Mounted

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.2. Belt Driven

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.3. Transmission Output Shaft

8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.4. Dual-Clutch Transmission-Mounted

8.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 9. Global Automotive 48V System Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

9.1. North America

9.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.1.3. U.S.

9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.1.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.1.4. Rest of North America

9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.1.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.2.3. UK

9.2.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.2.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.2.4. Germany

9.2.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.2.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.2.5. France

9.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.2.6. Rest of Europe

9.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.3. APAC

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.3.3. India

9.3.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.3.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.3.4. China

9.3.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.3.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.3.5. Japan

9.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.3.6. Rest of APAC

9.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.4. MEA

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.4.3. GCC

9.4.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.4.4. North Africa

9.4.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.4.5. South Africa

9.4.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.4.6. Rest of MEA

9.4.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.5.3. Brazil

9.5.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

9.5.4. Rest of LATAM

9.5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Class (2016-2027)

9.5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Architecture (2016-2027)

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Robert Bosch GmbH

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Product Offerings

10.1.3. Financial Performance

10.1.4. Recent Initiatives

10.2. BorgWarner Inc.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Product Offerings

10.2.3. Financial Performance

10.2.4. Recent Initiatives

10.3. Dana Limited

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Product Offerings

10.3.3. Financial Performance

10.3.4. Recent Initiatives

10.4. MAHLE Powertrain Ltd

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Product Offerings

10.4.3. Financial Performance

10.4.4. Recent Initiatives

10.5. CONTINENTAL AG

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Product Offerings

10.5.3. Financial Performance

10.5.4. Recent Initiatives

10.6. GKN (Melrose Industries PLC)

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Product Offerings

10.6.3. Financial Performance

10.6.4. Recent Initiatives

10.7. Delphi Technologies

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Product Offerings

10.7.3. Financial Performance

10.7.4. Recent Initiatives

10.8. Magna International Inc.

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Product Offerings

10.8.3. Financial Performance

10.8.4. Recent Initiatives

10.9. Lear Corporation

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Product Offerings

10.9.3. Financial Performance

10.9.4. Recent Initiatives

10.10. Valeo SA

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Product Offerings

10.10.3. Financial Performance

10.10.4. Recent Initiatives

Chapter 11. Research Methodology

11.1. Primary Research

11.2. Secondary Research

11.3. Assumptions

Chapter 12. Appendix

12.1. About Us

12.2. Glossary of Terms

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What will be the size of the global Automotive 48V System market in 2027?

What is the expected CAGR for the global market from 2020 to 2027?

Which are the top players active in this market?

What are the key drivers of the global market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

Which region held the highest market share in the global market?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global market?

