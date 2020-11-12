Europe Microminiature Circular Connector Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2,016.5 million by 2027

The Asia Pacific Adult Diapers market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Adult, orgrown-up, diapers are commonly used by elderly individuals experiencing conditions such as dementia, extreme bowel looseness, versatility debilitation, and incontinence. There are various types of styles of adult diapers available in the market, based on the hip, waist, and leg cuff sizes, which help achieve a fair degree of a custom fit. The adult diapers are commonly used by elderly individuals experiencing conditions such as dementia, extreme bowel looseness, versatility debilitation, and incontinence.Growing cases of urinary incontinence and the rise in the aging population all over Asia Pacific are the key factors leading to the increase in demand for adult diapers. Mounting awareness regarding personal hygiene is another factor favoring the expansion of adult diapers market in this region. Moreover, growing purchasing power also impacts people’s choices, thereby escalating the sales of adult diapers in Asia Pacific. The online sale of adult diapers has also contributed to the expansion of the market in this region.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The adult diapers market in Asia-Pacificwas valued at US$ 3,400.73 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 10,252.08 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2027.Growing incidence of incontinence and increasing demand for personal hygiene products including adult diapers from the geriatric population are the main factors driving the adult diapers market in Asia Pacific. Development of new products by companies present in this region and growing sales through e-commerce are other factors supporting the market growth in the region.

Key Market Segments

In terms ofproduct type, the pant type segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific adult diapers market in 2018. In terms of distribution channel, the pharmacies segment held the largest market share of the marketin 2018.In 2018, thehospitals segment held the most significant share of theAsiaPacific adult diapers market, by end user.These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Adult Diapers in the market.

Asia Pacific Adult Diapers Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Pant Type

Pad Type

Tape Type

Others

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Convenience Store

Online

Others

By EndUser

Household

Hospitals

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Company Profiles

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Drylock Technologies NV

Domtar Corporation

Essity AB

Ontex Group

Abena A/S

Chiaus

