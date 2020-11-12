Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutics Analysis and Developments

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline of 150+ therapeutic candidates.

According to the research findings, majority of the drug candidates in the pipeline are being developed to be administered through pulmonary route. The delivery of the drug through the respiratory tract is called pulmonary drug delivery. In case of bronchodilators, this is advantageous as drug will be delivered directly to the site of action so that the effect of the drug is faster. Besides, low dose of drug can also be administered through this delivery system thus, decreasing the side effects.

The companies who are involved in developing therapeutics for COPD have shown positive clinical results in the various phases of drug development. For instance, PT010 a single inhaler, fixed-dose triple combination therapy is being developed by AstraZeneca PLC to treat patients with COPD. The top-line results from phase III KRONOS trial of PT010 demonstrated significant improvement in six out of seven lung function primary endpoints compared with dual combination therapies.

Theravance Biopharma Inc., Mylan N.V., AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc., and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. are some of the major companies involved in the development of drug candidate for the treatment of COPD.

COPD Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis