Spinal Muscular Atrophy Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, Clinical Trials and Development

Spinal Muscular Atrophy therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 15+ therapeutic candidates.

According to the research findings, majority of the pipeline drug candidates are being developed to be administered by oral route. It has been observed that the oral route of medication is convenient, less risk of systemic infections, and inexpensive in nature, and also provides improved patient’s compliance. Administration of therapeutics for SMA through oral route has shown promising results in clinical studies.

Companies that are involved in developing therapeutics for SMA have shown positive clinical results in various phases of drug development. For instance, in April 2018, AveXis Inc. presented phase I clinical data of a gene therapy, AVXS-101, at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) in Los Angeles. The drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of SMA type I. In the clinical study, AVXS-101 was found safe and well-tolerable.

Biogen Inc., AveXis Inc., F. Hoffman La-Roche Ltd., Cytokinetics Inc., and WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. are some of the key companies involved in the development of SMA therapeutics.

SMA Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis