Candidiasis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, Clinical Trials and Developments

Candidiasis therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline of 25+ therapeutic candidates.

According to the research, most of the therapeutic drug candidates are being developed for topical administration. It has been found that topical route of administration is easy to use, non-invasive, and effective method of treatment, and also ensures high level of patient satisfaction.

Companies that are involved in developing therapeutics for candidiasis have shown positive clinical results in various phases of drug development. For instance, VT-1161, an orally-available inhibitor of fungal CYP51, is being developed by Mycovia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Mycovia) for the treatment of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis. The phase IIb clinical trial results demonstrated that VT-1161 was well tolerable and showed an inhibitory activity against a range of Candida species.

Sosei Group Corporation, Nosopharm, Matinas BioPharma Inc., Mycovia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cidara Therapeutics Inc., and SCYNEXIS Inc. are some of the key companies involved in the development of candidiasis therapeutics.

Candidiasis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis