Rectal Cancer Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, Clinical Trials and Developments

Rectal cancer therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 10+ therapeutic candidates.

According to the research findings, majority of pipeline drug candidates are being developed for oral administration. It has been observed that the oral route of medications is convenient, available in delayed or rapid release formulation, less risk of systemic infections, and inexpensive in nature, and also provides improved patient’s compliance. Administration of therapeutics for rectal cancer through oral route has shown promising results in clinical studies.

Companies that are involved in developing therapeutics for rectal cancer have shown positive clinical results in the various phases of drug development. For instance, in 2017, Hutchison MediPharma announced positive topline result of trial of fruquintinib in 416 patients with locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer.

Eli Lilly and Company, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd., Genentech Inc., Sanofi-aventis Groupe, Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hutchison MediPharma, Seattle Genetics Inc., and Advaxis Inc. are some of the key players involved in the development of drugs for rectal cancer.

Rectal Cancer Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis