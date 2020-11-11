Electric Parking Brake Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2018 to 2027

Global Electric Parking Brake Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

On the basis of region, the global electric parking brake market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan(APEJ) and MEA. Among these regions, the APEJ electric parking brake market is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global electric parking brake market with a CAGR of over 9.0% during the forecast period. Revenue from the electric parking brake market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for more than 35% of the global electric parking brake market revenue in 2018. Key competitors in electric parking brake market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental AG, DURA Automotive Systems, TBK Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Küster Holding GmbH, Mando-Hella Electronics Corp., Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd.

Vendors in the Electric Parking Brake market are focusing on launching new products with advanced features and business expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market. In October 2017, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Brakes India launch new electric parking brake system for small cars in India. The all new electric parking brake system adds a host of functionality and sensors integrated into the entire braking system, alongside the standard park brake functionality.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Electric Parking Brake Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

