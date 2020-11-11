Global Machine-To-Machine (M2m) Market To Garner Bursting Revenues with Top Growing Companies During 2020-2027, Latest Report

The Objective of the Machine-To-Machine (M2m) Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Machine-To-Machine (M2m) Industry over the forecast years. In Machine-To-Machine (M2m) Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Machine-to-Machine technology is a very broad term which specifies that, the devices which can communicate through a type of technology and can perform actions without any manual assistance. This technology allows communication between both the wired and wireless systems.

They major driving factors of the technology are rising adoption rate of the M2M applications and penetration of various technologies such as 2G and 3G in the global machine-to-machine (M2m) market. The high cost of installation of this technology and its maintenance are some of the challenges faced by the market. With the increase in innovative solutions by several organizations, the market is expected to grow briskly. The various upcoming applications and the continuous up-gradation of technologies make this market lucrative and essential to study.

Machine-to-Machine market analysis by Technology

The technologies used for M2M communications are 2G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Zigbee, Power-Line, etc. As the 2G technology is most commonly used, it has highest market share. Zigbee technology is expected to grow at increasing CAGR due to its benefits such as low cost, low power consumption, scalability & security of networks, and network resilience & ease of commissioning.

Machine-to-Machine market analysis by Components

The various components used in this technology are actuators, sensors, memory, RFID, Power and Communication modules. The most widely used component in the applications is sensors. Sensors in M2M communication gathers the data and sends it to network wirelessly where it is next routed

Machine-to-Machine market analysis by Applications

The distinct sectors wherein this communication technology is used are Consumer electronics, Information Technology (IT), retail, transportations & automotives, healthcare, security and surveillance.

Machine-to-Machine market analysis by Geography

The research is carried out in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The North America, due to its technological advancements, currently it is the most advanced region and it has highest number of smart homes solutions with 3.5 million systems installed till 2013. Hence this region is expected to grow faster than other regions.

Competitive Landscape

The top competitors in the market are adopting partnership strategies with various other organizations. For example, one of the major market players, AT&T extends its M2M services with Axeda Corporation to reduce their M2M applications time to market and will help in designing innovative applications.

Some other major players in this market are Verizon Communications, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Vodaphone Grp., Rogers Communication, Axeda Corp., Atmel Corp, Cisco Systems, Imetrik Machine to Machine solutions, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp, Infineon Technologies, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., NEC Corp. NTT Docomo, Inc., and Novatel Wireless, Inc.

High Level Analysis

The research provides widespread view of the global market. Porter’s five force model helps in identifying stakeholders and their strategic moves. The bargaining power of buyer is relatively high as various companies extending their services to the customers. Since there is no one key player dominating the market, the bargaining power of suppliers is low. The threat of substitutes is low and inter-firm rivalry is high. The threat of new entrants is high. The value chain analysis includes mapping of operational activities and assessing the efficiency and effectiveness of those operations to reduce costs and improve quality. This would benefit the new entrants in knowing the value chain of the existing market.

KEY BENEFITS

Porters five force’s model helps in analyzing the potential of buyers & suppliers, and the competitive sketch of the market which would guide the market players to develop strategies accordingly

Assessments are made according to the current business scenario and the future market structure & trends are forecast for the period 2014-2020 with the base figures of the year 2013

The analysis gives a wider view of the global market including its market trends, market structure, limiting factors and opportunities

The advantages of the market are analyzed to help the stakeholders identify the opportunistic areas in a comprehensive manner

The value chain analysis provides a systematic study on the key intermediaries involved, which would in turn help the stakeholders in the market to make appropriate strategies

MACHINE-TO-MACHINE MARKET KEY DELIVERABLES

The global M2M market can be segmented based on components, technologies, applications and geography.

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

2G

Wi-Fi

Ethernet

Zigbee

Power-Line

MARKET BY COMPONENTS

Actuators

Sensors

Memory

RFID

Power Modules

Communication Modules

MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

Consumer Electronics

Information Technologies (IT)

Retail

Transportations & Automotives

Healthcare

Security and Surveillance

