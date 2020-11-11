Military Aircraft Avionics Market Size, Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2027

The global military aircraft avionics market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably due to increasing military fleet of developing countries. Military aircraft avionics systems comprise various electronic systems and vast array of sensors installed in the aircraft as well as integrated into the cockpit to execute specialized functions such as communication, navigation, and monitoring the aircraft functions. Especially, these components play a vital role during situations of war during which the aircraft operator has to maintain a high level of situational awareness. Currently, advanced military avionics systems include more software and less hardware, which favors the maintenance requirements.

Regions covered

North America (The U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

ALTI Aviation, Appareo Systems LLC, Apsen Avionics Inc., Avidyne Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Cobham plc, Thales Group, The Boeing Company, L3 Avionics System, and Genesys Aerosystems.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in retrofit & aircraft upgradation, demand for UAVs for surveillance, and rise in adoption of synthetic vision system (SVS) used to overcome the issues associated with limited outside visibility for the pilot are the factors that drive the global military aircraft avionics market. However, budget constraints for developing countries for military aircraft avionics and expensive R&D in military aircraft avionics hinder the market growth. On the contrary, updates on technical standards in military aviation, employment of software based military avionics present new pathways in the industry.

The global military aircraft avionics market trends are as follows:

Surge in retrofit and aircraft upgradation

The prevalent budgetary constraints faced by weaker economies such as Egypt, Libya, and Kenya favor investments in the upgrading and modernization of existing aircraft fleets through the addition of advanced avionics systems to extend their service lives. In particular, the increase in aircraft modernization program adopted by militaries across the globe and increased retrofit of existing aircraft is expected to further drive the global military aircraft avionics market.

Rise in adoption of synthetic vision system (SVS) used to overcome the issues associated with limited outside visibility for the pilot

Synthetic aviation system helps pilot to fly in a safe way with increased positional awareness regardless of the weather conditions. SVS creates an artificial representation of the terrain surrounding the aircraft on a display inside the cockpit to give pilot a clear view of the outside. Thus, demand for installing SVS in an aircraft for overcoming issues related with visibility bodes well for global military aircraft avionics market.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the global military aircraft avionics industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global military aircraft avionics market share.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global military aircraft avionics market growth scenario.

4 Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

5 The report provides a detailed global military aircraft avionics market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

