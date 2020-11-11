Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Plastic Water Storage Tank Market

Global Plastic Water Storage Tank Market: Overview

Water storage plays an important role for commercial, industrial, and residential or domestic purposes. Plastic water storage tank is one of the best alternatives of conventional water storage methods. It is a highly durable light weight tank, which occupies less storage area vis-à-vis concert or cement tanks. Additionally, plastic water storage tanks are flexible than conventional storage tanks.

These are some of the benefits of plastic water storage tanks that are driving the market. Different materials are used to make plastic water storage tanks such as polypropylene or fiber glass materials and linear low density polyethylene. Increase in applications such as agriculture and irrigation, suppression reserves, chemical manufacturing, wastewater containers, and food processing are augmenting the plastic water storage tank market.

Plastic storage tanks are manufactured based on type of liquid to be stored. These tanks have storage capacity of about 1.5 to 1.9 specific gravity. Plastics used for storage tanks are generally have easy visibility of the liquid level. These type of tanks are widely used for the storage of liquids including non-potable water, potable water, liquid fertilizers, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), farm & agriculture chemicals, industrial chemicals, cleaning agents, soaps, waste vegetable oil, brine and other High Density Polyethylene (HDPE).

Increase in population has boosted the demand for Plastic Water Storage Tank Market across domestic and public service enterprises in rural and urban areas. About half of the world’s population is estimated to face severe water scarcity in the near future.

Thus, rise in concerns about conventional water usage due to the shortage of potable water across many regions is driving the global plastic water storage tanks market. Additionally, increase in global construction and industrialization activities is anticipated to fuel the plastic water storage tank market.

Plastic water storage has been growing worldwide due to its manufacturing process. It is usually made by reprocessed plastics. This helps lower production costs. However, voluminous size of these storage tanks increases transportation costs. This is expected to restrain the market. However, extreme climatic conditions in Asia Pacific region is also one of the key factors hampering the plastic water storage tank market.

The plastic water storage tank market can be segmented based on type of polymer, type of plastic, shape, size, and application. Based on the type of polymer, the plastic water storage tank market can be divided into fiber glass, polyethylene, and others. In terms of type of plastic, the market can be bifurcated into recycled and fresh.