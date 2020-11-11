Active Magnetic Bearing Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030

Active Magnetic Bearing: Introduction

An active magnetic bearing is an oil free bearing system that uses electromagnetic forces to maintain the relative position of a rotating assembly (rotor) to a stationary component (stator). An advanced electronic control system adjusts these electromagnetic forces in response to forces generated from machine operation. In other words, active magnetic bearings are devices used to support (levitate) objects using magnetic forces. Some magnetic bearings provide full non-contact support, whereas others provide only partial support, working together with more conventional mechanical operations.

Active magnetic bearings are widely used in industries due to their higher density force on surfaces of supported objects than any other type of magnetic bearing. These bearings can also operate in a wide range of environments and their properties can be made highly configurable through software parameters, thus creating a significant opportunity for future growth.

Key Drivers and Opportunities of the Global Active Magnetic Bearing Market

Versatility of active magnetic bearings allows it to be a part of almost any rotating machine. Examples include compressors, blowers, pumps, turbines, centrifuges, x-ray tubes, vacuum pumps, and spindles for revolving mirrors, gyroscope flywheels and inertia wheels, and machine tool spindle. Active magnetic bearings are typical mechatronic devices and one of the most attractive features of such devices is their ability of internal information processing.

Active magnetic bearings are resourceful as they use internally measured signals to optimize their performance. Another significant aspect of active magnetic bearings is that by levitating the rotor, there is no metal to metal contact between the rotating and stationary parts that significantly increases energy efficiency and reduces maintenance cost of high speed motors. The need for high shaft speed is one of the factors that call for magnetic bearings over more traditional bearing types.

