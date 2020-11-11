Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Exhibits a Lucrative Growth Potential and Prosperous Growth With Recent Trends and Demand by Top Key Vendors

Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Report helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Rooftop Solar PV Industry. The latest developments and growth opportunities in Rooftop Solar PV market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Rooftop Solar PV market share and market dynamics are presented to optimize the business. The vital Rooftop Solar PV insights, opportunities in existing and emerging segments are explained. An in-depth analysis on the present state of Rooftop Solar PV, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on type, application, players and regions are covered. The report thoroughly analyzes the competitors, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure and production process view.

Rooftop Solar PV Market Leading Players (2019-2026:

SolarCity Corporation

REC Solar

Axitec

Canadian Solar

Tata Power

Sungevity

Luxor

JA Solar

SFCE

Yingli Green Energy

SolarWorld

SunPower Corporation

Hanwha Q CELLS

Trina Solar

Jinko Solar

Market Segmentation:

Study Period – 2016 to 2026

– 2016 to 2026 Base Year- 2019

2019 Forecast Period – 2020 to 2026

– 2020 to 2026 Historical Period- 2016 – 2018

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico

U.S., Canada, Mexico Europe

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA

Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Segmentation Market by Type

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Market by Application

Non-residential

Residential

Some highlighting Points Of TOC:

1 Rooftop Solar PV Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Rooftop Solar PV

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Rooftop Solar PV industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2026

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Rooftop Solar PV Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Rooftop Solar PV Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Rooftop Solar PV

3.3 Rooftop Solar PV Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Rooftop Solar PV

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Rooftop Solar PV

3.4 Market Distributors of Rooftop Solar PV

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Rooftop Solar PV Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

4 Global Rooftop Solar PV Market, by Type

4.1 Global Rooftop Solar PV Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Rooftop Solar PV Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Rooftop Solar PV Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

5 Rooftop Solar PV Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Rooftop Solar PV Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Rooftop Solar PV Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

