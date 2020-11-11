Power Inductors Market Overview Industry Demand, Development And Growth Forecast Report 2026| TDK, Murata, Vishay

The global Power Inductors market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Power Inductors market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Power Inductors market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Power Inductors market, such as , TDK, Murata, Vishay, Taiyo Yuden, Sagami Elec, Sumida, Chilisin, Mitsumi Electric, Shenzhen Microgate Technology, Delta Electronics, Sunlord Electronics, Panasonic, AVX (Kyocera), API Delevan, Würth Elektronik, Littelfuse, Pulse Electronics, Coilcraft, Inc, Ice Components, Bel Fuse, Fenghua Advanced, Zhenhua Fu Electronics, Laird Technologies They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Power Inductors market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Power Inductors market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Power Inductors market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Power Inductors industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Power Inductors market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Power Inductors market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Power Inductors market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Power Inductors market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Power Inductors Market by Product: the Power Inductors market is segmented into, SMD Power Inductors, Plug-in Power Inductors S

Global Power Inductors Market by Application: , the Power Inductors market is segmented into, Mobile Phone, Consumer Electronics, Computer & Office, Automotive, Industry, Telecom/datacomm, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Power Inductors market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Power Inductors Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Power Inductors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Power Inductors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Power Inductors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Power Inductors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Power Inductors market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Power Inductors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Power Inductors Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 SMD Power Inductors

1.3.3 Plug-in Power Inductors

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Power Inductors Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Mobile Phone

1.4.3 Consumer Electronics

1.4.4 Computer & Office

1.4.5 Automotive

1.4.6 Industry

1.4.7 Telecom/datacomm

1.4.8 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Power Inductors Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Power Inductors Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Power Inductors Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Power Inductors Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Power Inductors Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Power Inductors Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Power Inductors Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Power Inductors Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Power Inductors Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Power Inductors Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Power Inductors Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Power Inductors Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Power Inductors Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Power Inductors Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Power Inductors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Power Inductors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Power Inductors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Power Inductors as of 2019)

3.4 Global Power Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Power Inductors Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Power Inductors Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Power Inductors Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Power Inductors Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Power Inductors Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Power Inductors Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Power Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Power Inductors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Power Inductors Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Power Inductors Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Power Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Power Inductors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Power Inductors Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Power Inductors Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Power Inductors Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Power Inductors Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Power Inductors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Power Inductors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Power Inductors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Power Inductors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Power Inductors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Power Inductors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Power Inductors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Power Inductors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Power Inductors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Power Inductors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Power Inductors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Power Inductors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Power Inductors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Power Inductors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Power Inductors Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Power Inductors Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Power Inductors Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Power Inductors Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Power Inductors Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Power Inductors Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Power Inductors Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Power Inductors Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Power Inductors Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Power Inductors Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Power Inductors Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Power Inductors Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Power Inductors Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Power Inductors Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Power Inductors Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Power Inductors Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Power Inductors Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Power Inductors Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 TDK

8.1.1 TDK Corporation Information

8.1.2 TDK Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 TDK Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.1.5 TDK SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 TDK Recent Developments

8.2 Murata

8.2.1 Murata Corporation Information

8.2.2 Murata Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Murata Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.2.5 Murata SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Murata Recent Developments

8.3 Vishay

8.3.1 Vishay Corporation Information

8.3.2 Vishay Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Vishay Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.3.5 Vishay SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Vishay Recent Developments

8.4 Taiyo Yuden

8.4.1 Taiyo Yuden Corporation Information

8.4.2 Taiyo Yuden Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Taiyo Yuden Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.4.5 Taiyo Yuden SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Taiyo Yuden Recent Developments

8.5 Sagami Elec

8.5.1 Sagami Elec Corporation Information

8.5.2 Sagami Elec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Sagami Elec Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.5.5 Sagami Elec SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Sagami Elec Recent Developments

8.6 Sumida

8.6.1 Sumida Corporation Information

8.6.3 Sumida Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Sumida Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.6.5 Sumida SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Sumida Recent Developments

8.7 Chilisin

8.7.1 Chilisin Corporation Information

8.7.2 Chilisin Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Chilisin Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.7.5 Chilisin SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Chilisin Recent Developments

8.8 Mitsumi Electric

8.8.1 Mitsumi Electric Corporation Information

8.8.2 Mitsumi Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Mitsumi Electric Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.8.5 Mitsumi Electric SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Mitsumi Electric Recent Developments

8.9 Shenzhen Microgate Technology

8.9.1 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Corporation Information

8.9.2 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.9.5 Shenzhen Microgate Technology SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Recent Developments

8.10 Delta Electronics

8.10.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information

8.10.2 Delta Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Delta Electronics Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.10.5 Delta Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Delta Electronics Recent Developments

8.11 Sunlord Electronics

8.11.1 Sunlord Electronics Corporation Information

8.11.2 Sunlord Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Sunlord Electronics Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.11.5 Sunlord Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Sunlord Electronics Recent Developments

8.12 Panasonic

8.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.12.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Panasonic Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.12.5 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

8.13 AVX (Kyocera)

8.13.1 AVX (Kyocera) Corporation Information

8.13.2 AVX (Kyocera) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 AVX (Kyocera) Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.13.5 AVX (Kyocera) SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 AVX (Kyocera) Recent Developments

8.14 API Delevan

8.14.1 API Delevan Corporation Information

8.14.2 API Delevan Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 API Delevan Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.14.5 API Delevan SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 API Delevan Recent Developments

8.15 Würth Elektronik

8.15.1 Würth Elektronik Corporation Information

8.15.2 Würth Elektronik Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Würth Elektronik Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.15.5 Würth Elektronik SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Würth Elektronik Recent Developments

8.16 Littelfuse

8.16.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information

8.16.2 Littelfuse Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Littelfuse Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.16.5 Littelfuse SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Littelfuse Recent Developments

8.17 Pulse Electronics

8.17.1 Pulse Electronics Corporation Information

8.17.2 Pulse Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Pulse Electronics Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.17.5 Pulse Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Pulse Electronics Recent Developments

8.18 Coilcraft, Inc

8.18.1 Coilcraft, Inc Corporation Information

8.18.2 Coilcraft, Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Coilcraft, Inc Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.18.5 Coilcraft, Inc SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Coilcraft, Inc Recent Developments

8.19 Ice Components

8.19.1 Ice Components Corporation Information

8.19.2 Ice Components Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 Ice Components Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.19.5 Ice Components SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Ice Components Recent Developments

8.20 Bel Fuse

8.20.1 Bel Fuse Corporation Information

8.20.2 Bel Fuse Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 Bel Fuse Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.20.5 Bel Fuse SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 Bel Fuse Recent Developments

8.21 Fenghua Advanced

8.21.1 Fenghua Advanced Corporation Information

8.21.2 Fenghua Advanced Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.21.3 Fenghua Advanced Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.21.5 Fenghua Advanced SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 Fenghua Advanced Recent Developments

8.22 Zhenhua Fu Electronics

8.22.1 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Corporation Information

8.22.2 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.22.3 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.22.5 Zhenhua Fu Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.22.6 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Recent Developments

8.23 Laird Technologies

8.23.1 Laird Technologies Corporation Information

8.23.2 Laird Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.23.3 Laird Technologies Power Inductors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Power Inductors Products and Services

8.23.5 Laird Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.23.6 Laird Technologies Recent Developments 9 Power Inductors Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Power Inductors Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Power Inductors Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Power Inductors Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Power Inductors Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Power Inductors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Power Inductors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Power Inductors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Power Inductors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Power Inductors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Power Inductors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Power Inductors Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Power Inductors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Power Inductors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Power Inductors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Power Inductors Sales Channels

11.2.2 Power Inductors Distributors

11.3 Power Inductors Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

