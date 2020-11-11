North American Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market Growth Analysis by Sale, Demand, Type and Application

The human body is not immune to viruses and bacteria outside its reach, and sometimes the mutations inside the body can make one seriously ill. The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as respiratory diseases, cancer, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, oral diseases, heart disease, and arthritis, is rising all across the globe, including North America. These diseases can result in long-term disability, hospitalization, reduced quality of life, and even death. Chronic diseases account for seven out of every 10 deaths in the U.S., killing over 1.7 million Americans each year. The country further spent more than 75% of the $2 trillion spent on private and public healthcare in 2005 on chronic diseases .

There are different types of diagnostic imaging systems such as magnetic resonance imaging systems, X-ray imaging systems, ultrasound systems, computed tomography (CT) scanners, and nuclear imaging systems. X-ray systems are the easiest and fastest way of assessing and viewing bone structures, joint abnormalities, and injuries, which is why the demand for these systems is expected to be highest during the forecast period. In addition to this, as nuclear imaging systems have the ability of identifying abnormalities in the progression of a disease at its early stage, their demand is predicted to rise in the coming years.

Within the region, the U.S. has been the major user of diagnostic imaging systems in the past, which is ascribed to the increasing number of medical imaging centers and growing incidence of life-threatening diseases in the country. Furthermore, the number of private companies which offer both conventional and advanced diagnostic imaging systems is high in the country. As per the U.S. Census Bureau, the country has 6,534 medical imaging centers which offered several diagnostic imaging services.