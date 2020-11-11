European Union (EU) Point-of-Care Ultrasound (PoCUS) Device Market Statistics, Size, Growth and Forecast by 2024

One of the major factors propelling the surge in the demand for point-of-care ultrasound (PoCUS) devices in the European Union (EU) is the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related and chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), in the region. As per the European Society of Cardiology, in 2017, the deaths caused due to CVDs came out to be 37% of the total deaths in the EU. The World Health Organization (WHO) had estimated the number of deaths caused by cancer to reach 1.4 million in the EU by the end of 2019, though the actual number might have been higher.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/eu-pocus-device-market/report-sample

The soaring geriatric population in various countries in the EU is also massively pushing the demand for PoCUS devices. For instance, primary care physicians employ the use of these devices for non-invasively evaluating urinary incontinence in elderly people, screening patients for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) and prostatic enlargement, and assessing cardiac function in outpatient settings. Driven by these factors, the EU PoCUS device market is projected to generate $230.9 million by 2024, growing with a 6.1% CAGR during 2019–2024 (forecast period).

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=eu-pocus-device-market

In the EU, PoCUS devices are adopted in intensive care units (ICUs), cardiology, emergency medicine, anesthesia, vascular and urology, musculoskeletal, and obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) departments. Amongst these, the highest demand for PoCUS devices is expected to be observed in the anesthesia administration process during the forecast period. This is mainly ascribed to the ballooning number of surgeries in the region and the ability of these devices to monitor the needle while being inserted into the patient’s body for administering anesthesia.

Therefore, it can be concluded that due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, soaring geriatric population, and rapid technological advancements in electronics, computing applications, and transducers, which have revolutionized ultrasound devices over the last few years, the demand for PoCUS devices is set to witness a huge surge in the coming years.