Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market Growth Factors, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends

Due to the increasing prevalence of arthritis across the world, soaring geriatric population in several countries, and rising incidence of osteoporosis, the valuation of the global small joint reconstructive implants market will rise from $7.4 billion to $10.1 billion from 2018 to 2024. The market will advance at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2019 and 2024, according to the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India.

The increasing prevalence of arthritis is one of the major factors responsible for the surge of the small joint reconstructive implants market. According to a report published by the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis is one of main factors responsible for growing incidence of disability amongst the adults in the U.S. Furthermore, the report says that almost 300,000 babies and children suffer from arthritis or rheumatic diseases across the country. The total number of arthritis patients in the country is predicted to be over 74 million by 2040.

In the coming years, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) small joint reconstructive implants market will exhibit rapid expansion. This is because of the increasing incidence of orthopedic surgeries, unhealthy dietary habits, and sedentary lifestyle choices of the people living in the various APAC countries. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of road accidents is driving rapid progress of the market in the region. As per a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in China, road accident is the main cause of death amongst the people in the age group 15—44.

Hence, it can be concluded that the market will register substantial growth all over the world in the upcoming years, primarily because of the rising prevalence of arthritis and various rheumatic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and growing incidence of road accidents across the world.