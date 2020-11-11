Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, and Emerging Technologies

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market attained a valuation of $2.6 billion in 2018 and is predicted to reach a value of $4.6 billion by 2024. According to P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India, the market would progress at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2024. The factors driving the expansion of the market are the technological evolution and the rising usage of these devices and the growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures across the globe.

As per an article published by the Harley Academy, in 2015, the revelation about Kylie Jenner’s lip filler treatment caused as much as a 70.0% rise in public enquiries about the procedure in the U.K. The rising social acceptance and public awareness of these treatments is boosting the global demand for energy-based aesthetic devices. Besides this, the soaring geriatric population is also positively impacting the growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market.

In the near future, the North American energy-based aesthetic devices market is predicted to be most lucrative one across the world. This would be a result of the existence of several well-established energy-based aesthetic devices producing companies and the mushrooming usage of these devices in the region. The U.S. is predicted to exhibit the highest growth in the North American market in the future, owing to the rising availability of non-invasive and technologically advanced energy-based aesthetic devices in the country.

Thus, it can be inferred from the above paragraphs that the market would exhibit huge expansion in the years to come, on account of the rising popularity of minimally invasive skin treatment procedures and the increasing incidence of skin ailments, because of the soaring geriatric population, across the world.