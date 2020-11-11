Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years

The global acoustic vehicle alerting system market is predicted to advance at 11.9% CAGR from 2020 to 2030 and reach a valuation of $10,578.8 million by 2030. This would be because of the rising incorporation of acoustic vehicle alerting systems (AVAS) in electric vehicles including both passenger cars and two-wheelers. According to the findings of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India, as many as 24.7 million units of such systems were installed in electric vehicles in 2019.

The increasing pollution levels in several countries, rising consumer preference for electric vehicles over the fossil fuel-powered automobiles, surging implementation of strict emission norms and regulations, and the provision of subsidies, grants, and tax rebates by the governments of various countries on electric vehicles are the main factors propelling the acoustic vehicle alerting system market growth across the globe. Additionally, the incorporation of AVAS is increasingly being made necessary in EVs for enhancing pedestrian safety.

Hence, it can be said with full surety that the market would demonstrate explosive growth throughout the world in the upcoming years, mainly because of the growing adoption of electric vehicles and the rising enactment of government regulations all around the world that mandate the incorporation of AVAS in electric vehicles.

Market Segmentation by Propulsion

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Market Segmentation by Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Four-Wheeler

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Market Segmentation by Mounting