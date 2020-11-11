What are Factors Responsible for Boom of Automotive HMI Market in India?

The major factors behind the India automotive HMI market growth are rising sales of passenger car, increasing in-vehicle connectivity, and growing demand for comfort and in-vehicle safety features. The market generated a revenue of $466.9 million in 2017, and it is predicted to reach $1.0 billion by 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period 2018–2023, according to P&S Intelligence. Automotive HMI includes multiple system that permits drivers to interact with their vehicles. It works with the human touch, voice commands, and body language.

Benefits associated with multimodal HMI, such as better recognition and faster interaction, are expected to increase their penetration in passenger cars. Further based on end-use, the Indian automotive HMI market is categorized into economy, medium, and premium cars. Due to the rising HMI deployment in medium car category, these cars held the largest sales volume share in the market and is forecasted to maintain its lead during 2018–2023. However, the premium car category is anticipated to register fastest growth in terms of both value and sales volume, owing to their growing sales.

Nowadays, people want to be in touch with the world even while travelling. In the near future, automobiles with the cloud services would majorly connect with the outer world. With the changing customer preferences, automotive makers through collaborations with consumer electronic or IT vendors are installing in-vehicle connectivity features in the infotainment systems. For instance, Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd, a telecom company in India, tendered a contract to the U.S. based AirWire Technologies, for the production of connected car device to integrate in the passenger cars.

Also, Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd is having a discussing with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor India, the leading car manufacturers, to install this device in their passenger cars. Passenger cars equipped with these devices will offer services such as entertainment, Wifi hotspot, telematics, location-based apps, and other security and safety services to the user. Surging in-vehicle connectivity would head to the escalated adoption of HMIs to provide the information, and help in easier users’ interaction with the system, thereby gaining the Indian automotive HMI market.

Hence, the growing use of in-vehicle connectivity and the increasing sale of passenger cars are supporting the market progress.