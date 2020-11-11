Robotic Catheter Systems Market Size, Applications and Share Insights

Robotic catheter devices are majorly used in the diagnosis and treatment of various cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery diseases and arrhythmia, predominantly because of their numerous advantages over the traditionally used manual catheters such as higher precision in the minimally invasive cardiac operations and the ability to access the critical areas of the heart in lesser time. In addition to this, “the utilization of these devices eliminate the risk of radiation exposure to the operators”.

Radiation exposure has become a major occupational hazard for healthcare providers while performing fluoroscopy, especially during the interventional cardiology procedures. Some of the major risks that the medical practitioners are exposed to are the increased risk of malignancy, that includes neck and head tumors, cataract, orthopedic trauma, infections, and ionizing radiation. The robotic catheters significantly reduce the risk of these hazards and are thus, being highly sought after in the healthcare facilities across the world. Due to these factors, the value of the global robotic catheter systems market will rise from $493.5 million to $656.8 million from 2018 to 2024.

“In the coming years, the robotic catheter systems market will demonstrate the highest growth in North America”. This is ascribed to the existence of major robotic catheter device manufacturing companies in the region and the increasing utilization of these systems in cardiovascular disease diagnosis and treatment procedures in North American countries. In addition to this, the provision of medical insurance for robotic surgeries in various North American nations will boost the progress of the market in the region in future.