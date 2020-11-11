Jet Fuel Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Air BP, Chevron, Exide, Exxon Mobil, Gazprom, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Jet Fuel Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Jet Fuel market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Jet Fuel industry. Growth of the overall Jet Fuel market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Jet Fuel Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Jet Fuel industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Jet Fuel market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Jet Fuel market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Jet A

Jet A-1

Jet F Jet Fuel market segmented on the basis of Application:

Civil

Military

Jet Fuel Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Jet Fuel Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Jet Fuel capacity

production

value

consumption

status and forecast;

To focus on the key Jet Fuel manufacturers and study the capacity

production

value

market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers

to define

describe and analyze the market competition landscape

SWOT analysis.

To define

describe and forecast the market by type

application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage

opportunity and challenge

restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions

agreements

new product launches

and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study

the years considered to estimate the market size of Jet Fuel :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region

company

type and application

2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year

the prior year has been considered.

, The major players profiled in this report include:

Air BP

Chevron

Exide

Exxon Mobil

Gazprom

Shell

AltAir Fuels

Amyris

Gevo

Hindustan petroleum

Honeywell

LanzaTech

Neste Oil

Primus Green Energy

SkyNRG

Solazyme

Solena Fuels