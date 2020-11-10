Articulating Paper Forceps Market Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast Report till 2027 | Johnson and Johnson,Cantel Medical,Richard Wolf,Darby Group,Dental Health Products

Dentist use articulating paper forceps for holding and handling patient’s teeth during occlusal contacts. It is a diagnostic tool used in dental procedure. The articulating paper forceps prevent the staining of the fingers of the dentist. These paper forceps also assist in marking the points. The Articulating paper forceps are made of non-adhesive thin paper strips and covered with a fluorescent dye containing with a wax.

Key Players:

1. Johnson and Johnson

2. Cantel Medical

3. Richard Wolf

4. Darby Group

5. Dental Health Products

6. Henry Schein

7. Atlanta Dental

8. New Surgical Instruments Co,

9. Ethicon US, LLC.

10. SMILE SURGICAL IRELAND LIMITED

Rising number of dental procedures, technology advancements in dental procedures are driving the articulating paper forceps market. Also rising geriatric population and government initiatives such as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) has several provisions for improving the oral health are driving the Articulating Paper Forceps market.

The global Articulating Paper Forceps market is segmented on the type, end type, end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into Straight Articulating Paper Forceps and Curved Articulating Paper Forceps. Based on end type, the market is segmented into Single Ended and Double Ended. Based on end user, the market is segmented into Hospital, Specialty Dental Clinics, Others.

The “Global Articulating Paper Forceps Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Articulating Paper Forceps market with detailed market segmentation by type, end type, end user, and geography. The global Articulating Paper Forceps market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Articulating Paper Forceps market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Articulating Paper Forceps market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Articulating Paper Forceps market in these regions.

