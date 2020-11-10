Reusable Water Bottle Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2019 to 2029

Fact.MR has recently published a report, titled [Global Reusable Water Bottle Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall The Reusable Water Bottle market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

Polymer-based Reusable Water Bottles to Create Opportunities for Market Players

Polymer-based reusable water bottles are usually cheaper than those made from metal, glass, and silicone. These bottles are also easy to clean, available in wide variety of colors, and do not leave a metallic taste. These features make the polymer-based reusable water bottles the highest sold category. Based on primary usage, everyday reusable water bottles generate the highest revenue in the market. Among the sales channels of reusable water bottles, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most lucrative for the players.

Product Development Holds the Key to Success in the Reusable Water Bottles Market

Besides environmental factors and per day cost cutting on purchasing bottled waters, buyers of reusable water bottles purchase these bottles due to additional features that are absent in bottled drinking water. Considering this factor, manufacturers of reusable water bottles are focusing on product development to include differentiated features to their existing portfolio as well as the launch of new reusable water bottles with added features. For instance, Pressa bottles offer a built-in juicer, that can be used to infuse flavors of fruits and berries, along with an added advantage of easy cleaning as it has a wide mouth. In Feb 2019, Cove launched reusable water bottle made entirely from biodegradable material. This reusable water bottle looks and feels like regular plastic but decomposes without harming the ecosystem. Few companies such as Nalge Nunc International Corp., Newell Brands, etc. are also focusing on gaining attention or marketing its reusable water bottles by collaborating with different entertainment companies such as Marvel, Disney, etc.

Certain inorganic developments in the reusable water bottles market have also been observed in the recent past. For instance, Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co. Ltd., a Chinese reusable water bottle manufacturer has acquired Sigg Switzerland AG. With this, Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers is expected to expand its global footprint. O2Cool was acquired by Maurice Sporting Goods Company of Delaware, Inc. in June 2018.

