Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: Beckman Coulter (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

Fort Collins, Colorado – Global Cell Isolation/Cell SeparationMarketwas valued at 5.62 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD18.24 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.12% from 2020 to 2027.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide.

Global Cell Isolation/Cell SeparationMarketwas valued at 5.62 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD18.24 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.12% from 2020 to 2027.

The report contains a detailed analysis of the major players in the market, as well as their business overview, expansion plans and strategies. Key players explored in the report include:

Beckman Coulter (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

MiltenyiBiotec

Pluriselect Life Science

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Terumo Bct (A Subsidiary of Terumo Corporation)