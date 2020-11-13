AI in Healthcare Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: NVIDIA CORPORATION , Google Inc. , IBM Corporation , Microsoft Corporation

Fort Collins, Colorado – The AI in Healthcare Market report by Reports Globe provides a detailed analysis of the area marketplace expanding; competitive landscape; global, regional, and country-level market size; market growth analysis; market share; opportunities analysis; product launches; recent developments; sales analysis; segmentation growth; technological innovations; and value chain optimization. The report offers a comprehensive list of key players, the strategies they adopt to sustain in the market. All of this and more information is covered in XXX pages.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. It has forced various industries to re-evaluate their strategies and adopt new ones to sustain during these trying times. The latest report includes the current COVID-19 impact on the market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 650 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 54.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Key players explored in the report include:

NVIDIA CORPORATION

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Vision, Inc.

Enlitic.

Next IT Corp.

Welltok, Inc.

iCarbonX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric (GE) Company

Siemens Healthineers

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic Plc