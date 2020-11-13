4K TV Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: Changhong, Hisense USA (Hisense International, Co., LTD.)

Fort Collins, Colorado – The 4K TV Market report by Reports Globe provides a detailed analysis of the area marketplace expanding; competitive landscape; global, regional, and country-level market size; market growth analysis; market share; opportunities analysis; product launches; recent developments; sales analysis; segmentation growth; technological innovations; and value chain optimization. The report offers a comprehensive list of key players, the strategies they adopt to sustain in the market. All of this and more information is covered in XXX pages.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. It has forced various industries to re-evaluate their strategies and adopt new ones to sustain during these trying times. The latest report includes the current COVID-19 impact on the market.

Global 4K TV industry valued approximately USD 76.2 billion in 2016. Increased production of ultra-high definition media content has spurred the sales for 4K TVs over the last three years.

Key players in the market include:

Changhong

Hisense USA (Hisense International, Co., LTD.)

LG Electronics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Skyworth Digital Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

VIZIO, Inc.