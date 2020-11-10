Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes ALE International, Huawei Device Co., INTEROP TECHNOLOGIES, Karix Mobile

The increase in the number of smartphones around the globe is expected to have a positive impact shortly on the market for rich communication services. Increasing smartphone usage increases the demand for messaging communication. Rich communication services offer features such as read receipt and group chat that enhances its users’ messaging experience. Growing smartphones are expected to boost the adoption of RCS messaging services due to such advanced features. Furthermore, the decision of the carrier companies to roll out rich communication services as a software update in the existing smartphones is expected to further fuel the market.

Leading Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Players:

ALE International, Huawei Device Co., Ltd., INTEROP TECHNOLOGIES, Karix Mobile Pvt. Ltd., Mavenir, Nokia, Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc., SAP, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Vodafone group Plc.

Rich communication services or RCS are a set of protocols and advanced messaging standards designed to improve the functionality of a pre-installed messaging application in mobile phones. RCS is expected to completely replace SMS and MMS messaging, with advanced features such as group chats, media sharing, video calls, and location sharing.

The “Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The rich communication services (RCS) market report aims to provide an overview of the rich communication services (RCS) market with detailed market segmentation by communication type, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global rich communication services (RCS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rich communication services (RCS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global rich communication services (RCS) market is segmented on the basis of communication type, application, and industry vertical. Based on communication type, the rich communication services (RCS) market is segmented into: A2P, P2A, and P2P. On the basis of application, the rich communication services (RCS) market is segmented into: Advertising Campaign, Content Delivery, Integrated Solutions, and Others. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into: Retail, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism, and Others.

