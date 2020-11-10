Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: DuPont, Freudenberg, Johns Manville, Kimberly-Clark, Polymer Group, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Nonwoven Fabrics market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Nonwoven Fabrics industry. Growth of the overall Nonwoven Fabrics market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Nonwoven Fabrics Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Nonwoven Fabrics industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Nonwoven Fabrics market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Nonwoven Fabrics market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

By technology

Dry-laid

Spunmelt

Wet-laid

Others

By material

Polypropelene (PP)

Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET)

Polythelene(PE)

Rayon

Wood pulp

Bi-component(Bico)

Others

By function

Disposable

Non disposable Nonwoven Fabrics market segmented on the basis of Application:

Hygiene

Construction

Wipes

Upholstery

Filtration

Automotive

Others The major players profiled in this report include:

DuPont

Freudenberg

Johns Manville

Kimberly-Clark

Polymer Group

First Quality

Formed Fiber Technologies

Foss Manufacturing

Freudenberg

Glatfelter (PH) Company

Hoftex Group

Hollingsworth & Vose

Koch Industries

Low & Bonar

Lydall

Milliken & Company

Owens Corning

Petropar

Propex Operating

Royal Ten Cate

Suominen

Toyobo