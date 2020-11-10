Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2020 – 2026

The report provides revenue of the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market for the period 2016–2026, considering 2019 as the base year and 2026 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global market during the forecast period. The global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the Medical Practice Management (PMS) market across the globe.
NOTE: Our report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.
A comprehensive estimate on the Medical Practice Management (PMS) market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Medical Practice Management (PMS) during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.
It is pertinent to consider that in a volatile global economy, we haven’t just conducted Medical Practice Management (PMS) market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also studied the market based on key parameters, including Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to comprehend the certainty of the market and to find and present the lucrative opportunities in market.
Drivers and Restraints
Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.
Market Segmentation:
The report is divided into major categories comprising product, application, regions and others. Every segment is further sub-segmented into several sub-segmented that are deeply analyzed by experts to offer valuable information to the buyers and market players. Every segment is studied thoroughly in order to offer a better picture to the buyers and stakeholders to benefit from. Information like highest prevailing product, highly demanded product by the application segment and end users are rightly mentioned in the Medical Practice Management (PMS) report.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market.
Medical Practice Management (PMS) Breakdown Data by Type
Web-based
On-premise
Cloud-based
Medical Practice Management (PMS) Breakdown Data by Application
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Pharmacies
Other
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Practice Management (PMS) are as follows:
- History Year: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
Major Players Covered in this Report
The updated market research report on Medical Practice Management (PMS) market allows the buyers and manufacturers to stay updated with the current market trends, ongoing happenings, and a clear picture on the market scenario. List of key players included in the research report will help the market vendors to know their market position and plan more operational strategies to gain topmost position among other players. The report offers crucial company information on each market player, such as company profile, financial information, and recently adopted growth strategies. This will help other existing players and the new entrants to plan strategies and establish their presence in the market.
Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.
- Company Overview
- Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis
- Product Offerings
- Financial Performance
- Recent Initiatives
- Key Strategies Adopted by Players
- Vendor Landscape
- List of Suppliers
- List of Buyers
AthenaHealth
Allscripts
Virence Health
McKesson Corporation
Cerner Corporation
Henry Schein
eClinicalWorks
Epic Systems
Greenway Health
AdvancedMD
MPN Software Systems
Aprima Medical Software
NextGen Healthcare
NexTech Systems
CollaborateMD
CareCloud
ChartPerfect
TotalMD
Insta Health Solutions
Bestosys Solutions
Adroit Infosystems
Regional Insights:
The Medical Practice Management (PMS) market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Researchers have thoroughly studied about the historical market. With extensive research, experts have offered details on the current and the forecast demand made by these regions. The Medical Practice Management (PMS) report also includes highlights on the prevailing product demanded by end users and end customers for better understanding of product demand by producers. This will help the producers and the marketing executives to plan their production quantity and plan effective marketing strategies to more buyers. Businesses can hence, increase their product portfolio and expand their global presence. Medical Practice Management (PMS) market research report further offers information on the unexplored areas in these regions to help the producers to plan promotional strategies and create demand for their new and updated products. This will again help the manufacturers to increase their customers and emerge as leaders in the near future.
COVID-19 Impact : Our team has been closely monitoring the current developments to identify the potential impact of COVID-19 on stakeholders and business processes across the value chain of industries. A special section about COVID-19 will be covered with the report to help organization in defining sustainable strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Medical Practice Management (PMS) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Web-based
1.4.3 On-premise
1.4.4 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Diagnostic Laboratories
1.5.4 Pharmacies
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Medical Practice Management (PMS) Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medical Practice Management (PMS) Industry
1.6.1.1 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Medical Practice Management (PMS) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Medical Practice Management (PMS) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Practice Management (PMS) Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Medical Practice Management (PMS) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Medical Practice Management (PMS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Practice Management (PMS) Revenue in 2019
3.3 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Medical Practice Management (PMS) Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 AthenaHealth
13.1.1 AthenaHealth Company Details
13.1.2 AthenaHealth Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 AthenaHealth Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.1.4 AthenaHealth Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 AthenaHealth Recent Development
13.2 Allscripts
13.2.1 Allscripts Company Details
13.2.2 Allscripts Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Allscripts Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.2.4 Allscripts Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Allscripts Recent Development
13.3 Virence Health
13.3.1 Virence Health Company Details
13.3.2 Virence Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Virence Health Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.3.4 Virence Health Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Virence Health Recent Development
13.4 McKesson Corporation
13.4.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details
13.4.2 McKesson Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 McKesson Corporation Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.4.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development
13.5 Cerner Corporation
13.5.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details
13.5.2 Cerner Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Cerner Corporation Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.5.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development
13.6 Henry Schein
13.6.1 Henry Schein Company Details
13.6.2 Henry Schein Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Henry Schein Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.6.4 Henry Schein Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Henry Schein Recent Development
13.7 eClinicalWorks
13.7.1 eClinicalWorks Company Details
13.7.2 eClinicalWorks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 eClinicalWorks Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.7.4 eClinicalWorks Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 eClinicalWorks Recent Development
13.8 Epic Systems
13.8.1 Epic Systems Company Details
13.8.2 Epic Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Epic Systems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.8.4 Epic Systems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Epic Systems Recent Development
13.9 Greenway Health
13.9.1 Greenway Health Company Details
13.9.2 Greenway Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Greenway Health Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.9.4 Greenway Health Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Greenway Health Recent Development
13.10 AdvancedMD
13.10.1 AdvancedMD Company Details
13.10.2 AdvancedMD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 AdvancedMD Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.10.4 AdvancedMD Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 AdvancedMD Recent Development
13.11 MPN Software Systems
10.11.1 MPN Software Systems Company Details
10.11.2 MPN Software Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 MPN Software Systems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.11.4 MPN Software Systems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 MPN Software Systems Recent Development
13.12 Aprima Medical Software
10.12.1 Aprima Medical Software Company Details
10.12.2 Aprima Medical Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Aprima Medical Software Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.12.4 Aprima Medical Software Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Aprima Medical Software Recent Development
13.13 NextGen Healthcare
10.13.1 NextGen Healthcare Company Details
10.13.2 NextGen Healthcare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 NextGen Healthcare Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.13.4 NextGen Healthcare Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 NextGen Healthcare Recent Development
13.14 NexTech Systems
10.14.1 NexTech Systems Company Details
10.14.2 NexTech Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 NexTech Systems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.14.4 NexTech Systems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 NexTech Systems Recent Development
13.15 CollaborateMD
10.15.1 CollaborateMD Company Details
10.15.2 CollaborateMD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 CollaborateMD Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.15.4 CollaborateMD Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 CollaborateMD Recent Development
13.16 CareCloud
10.16.1 CareCloud Company Details
10.16.2 CareCloud Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 CareCloud Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.16.4 CareCloud Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 CareCloud Recent Development
13.17 ChartPerfect
10.17.1 ChartPerfect Company Details
10.17.2 ChartPerfect Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 ChartPerfect Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.17.4 ChartPerfect Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 ChartPerfect Recent Development
13.18 TotalMD
10.18.1 TotalMD Company Details
10.18.2 TotalMD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 TotalMD Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.18.4 TotalMD Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 TotalMD Recent Development
13.19 Insta Health Solutions
10.19.1 Insta Health Solutions Company Details
10.19.2 Insta Health Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Insta Health Solutions Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.19.4 Insta Health Solutions Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Insta Health Solutions Recent Development
13.20 Bestosys Solutions
10.20.1 Bestosys Solutions Company Details
10.20.2 Bestosys Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 Bestosys Solutions Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.20.4 Bestosys Solutions Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Bestosys Solutions Recent Development
13.21 Adroit Infosystems
10.21.1 Adroit Infosystems Company Details
10.21.2 Adroit Infosystems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 Adroit Infosystems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.21.4 Adroit Infosystems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Adroit Infosystems Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
