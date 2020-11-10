Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2020 – 2026

The report provides revenue of the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market for the period 2016–2026, considering 2019 as the base year and 2026 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global market during the forecast period. The global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the Medical Practice Management (PMS) market across the globe.

NOTE: Our report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

A comprehensive estimate on the Medical Practice Management (PMS) market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Medical Practice Management (PMS) during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

It is pertinent to consider that in a volatile global economy, we haven’t just conducted Medical Practice Management (PMS) market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also studied the market based on key parameters, including Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to comprehend the certainty of the market and to find and present the lucrative opportunities in market.

Drivers and Restraints

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The report is divided into major categories comprising product, application, regions and others. Every segment is further sub-segmented into several sub-segmented that are deeply analyzed by experts to offer valuable information to the buyers and market players. Every segment is studied thoroughly in order to offer a better picture to the buyers and stakeholders to benefit from. Information like highest prevailing product, highly demanded product by the application segment and end users are rightly mentioned in the Medical Practice Management (PMS) report.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market.

Medical Practice Management (PMS) Breakdown Data by Type

Web-based

On-premise

Cloud-based

Medical Practice Management (PMS) Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmacies

Other

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Practice Management (PMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Major Players Covered in this Report

The updated market research report on Medical Practice Management (PMS) market allows the buyers and manufacturers to stay updated with the current market trends, ongoing happenings, and a clear picture on the market scenario. List of key players included in the research report will help the market vendors to know their market position and plan more operational strategies to gain topmost position among other players. The report offers crucial company information on each market player, such as company profile, financial information, and recently adopted growth strategies. This will help other existing players and the new entrants to plan strategies and establish their presence in the market.

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

Company Overview

Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Recent Initiatives

Key Strategies Adopted by Players

Vendor Landscape

List of Suppliers

List of Buyers

AthenaHealth

Allscripts

Virence Health

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Henry Schein

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems

Greenway Health

AdvancedMD

MPN Software Systems

Aprima Medical Software

NextGen Healthcare

NexTech Systems

CollaborateMD

CareCloud

ChartPerfect

TotalMD

Insta Health Solutions

Bestosys Solutions

Adroit Infosystems

Regional Insights:

The Medical Practice Management (PMS) market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Researchers have thoroughly studied about the historical market. With extensive research, experts have offered details on the current and the forecast demand made by these regions. The Medical Practice Management (PMS) report also includes highlights on the prevailing product demanded by end users and end customers for better understanding of product demand by producers. This will help the producers and the marketing executives to plan their production quantity and plan effective marketing strategies to more buyers. Businesses can hence, increase their product portfolio and expand their global presence. Medical Practice Management (PMS) market research report further offers information on the unexplored areas in these regions to help the producers to plan promotional strategies and create demand for their new and updated products. This will again help the manufacturers to increase their customers and emerge as leaders in the near future.

COVID-19 Impact : Our team has been closely monitoring the current developments to identify the potential impact of COVID-19 on stakeholders and business processes across the value chain of industries. A special section about COVID-19 will be covered with the report to help organization in defining sustainable strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Medical Practice Management (PMS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Web-based

1.4.3 On-premise

1.4.4 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

1.5.4 Pharmacies

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Medical Practice Management (PMS) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medical Practice Management (PMS) Industry

1.6.1.1 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Medical Practice Management (PMS) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Medical Practice Management (PMS) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Practice Management (PMS) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Medical Practice Management (PMS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Medical Practice Management (PMS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Practice Management (PMS) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Medical Practice Management (PMS) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 AthenaHealth

13.1.1 AthenaHealth Company Details

13.1.2 AthenaHealth Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 AthenaHealth Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.1.4 AthenaHealth Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AthenaHealth Recent Development

13.2 Allscripts

13.2.1 Allscripts Company Details

13.2.2 Allscripts Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Allscripts Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.2.4 Allscripts Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Allscripts Recent Development

13.3 Virence Health

13.3.1 Virence Health Company Details

13.3.2 Virence Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Virence Health Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.3.4 Virence Health Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Virence Health Recent Development

13.4 McKesson Corporation

13.4.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details

13.4.2 McKesson Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 McKesson Corporation Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.4.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development

13.5 Cerner Corporation

13.5.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details

13.5.2 Cerner Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Cerner Corporation Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.5.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

13.6 Henry Schein

13.6.1 Henry Schein Company Details

13.6.2 Henry Schein Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Henry Schein Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.6.4 Henry Schein Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Henry Schein Recent Development

13.7 eClinicalWorks

13.7.1 eClinicalWorks Company Details

13.7.2 eClinicalWorks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 eClinicalWorks Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.7.4 eClinicalWorks Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 eClinicalWorks Recent Development

13.8 Epic Systems

13.8.1 Epic Systems Company Details

13.8.2 Epic Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Epic Systems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.8.4 Epic Systems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Epic Systems Recent Development

13.9 Greenway Health

13.9.1 Greenway Health Company Details

13.9.2 Greenway Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Greenway Health Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.9.4 Greenway Health Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Greenway Health Recent Development

13.10 AdvancedMD

13.10.1 AdvancedMD Company Details

13.10.2 AdvancedMD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 AdvancedMD Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.10.4 AdvancedMD Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 AdvancedMD Recent Development

13.11 MPN Software Systems

10.11.1 MPN Software Systems Company Details

10.11.2 MPN Software Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 MPN Software Systems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.11.4 MPN Software Systems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 MPN Software Systems Recent Development

13.12 Aprima Medical Software

10.12.1 Aprima Medical Software Company Details

10.12.2 Aprima Medical Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Aprima Medical Software Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.12.4 Aprima Medical Software Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Aprima Medical Software Recent Development

13.13 NextGen Healthcare

10.13.1 NextGen Healthcare Company Details

10.13.2 NextGen Healthcare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 NextGen Healthcare Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.13.4 NextGen Healthcare Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 NextGen Healthcare Recent Development

13.14 NexTech Systems

10.14.1 NexTech Systems Company Details

10.14.2 NexTech Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 NexTech Systems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.14.4 NexTech Systems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 NexTech Systems Recent Development

13.15 CollaborateMD

10.15.1 CollaborateMD Company Details

10.15.2 CollaborateMD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 CollaborateMD Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.15.4 CollaborateMD Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 CollaborateMD Recent Development

13.16 CareCloud

10.16.1 CareCloud Company Details

10.16.2 CareCloud Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 CareCloud Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.16.4 CareCloud Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 CareCloud Recent Development

13.17 ChartPerfect

10.17.1 ChartPerfect Company Details

10.17.2 ChartPerfect Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 ChartPerfect Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.17.4 ChartPerfect Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 ChartPerfect Recent Development

13.18 TotalMD

10.18.1 TotalMD Company Details

10.18.2 TotalMD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 TotalMD Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.18.4 TotalMD Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 TotalMD Recent Development

13.19 Insta Health Solutions

10.19.1 Insta Health Solutions Company Details

10.19.2 Insta Health Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Insta Health Solutions Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.19.4 Insta Health Solutions Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Insta Health Solutions Recent Development

13.20 Bestosys Solutions

10.20.1 Bestosys Solutions Company Details

10.20.2 Bestosys Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Bestosys Solutions Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.20.4 Bestosys Solutions Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Bestosys Solutions Recent Development

13.21 Adroit Infosystems

10.21.1 Adroit Infosystems Company Details

10.21.2 Adroit Infosystems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Adroit Infosystems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.21.4 Adroit Infosystems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Adroit Infosystems Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

