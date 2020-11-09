Cloud Orchestration Market Will Generate $13,633 million by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2017 to 2023, Trending Report with Covid 19 Impact

The Objective of the Cloud Orchestration Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Cloud Orchestration Industry over the forecast years. In Cloud Orchestration Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2017 to 2023 mulling over 2016 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

The global cloud orchestration market was valued at $3,496 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $13,633 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2017 to 2023. The surge in ICT expenditure and increase in cloud adoption across industry verticals, including BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and government & education, are anticipated to augment the cloud orchestration market penetration. Asia-Pacific and Europe have witnessed adoption of cloud orchestration adoption, high adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and surge in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure deployment, which is anticipated to fuel the cloud orchestration market growth in the coming years.

North America was the highest market in cloud orchestration industry in 2016, owing to the growth in demand for low-cost cloud infrastructure development and demand for optimized process automation by the enterprises. Several industry verticals, such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others, are adopting cloud orchestration solution for better business orientation. For instance, in September 2016, Oracle Corporation launched cloud orchestration solution for optimized marketing operations in retail industry. In addition, industry participants have realized the importance of strengthening the overall cloud orchestration solution to ensure competence and effectiveness of business operations and process setup in several emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East.

The surge in ICT expenditure and increase in cloud adoption across industry verticals, including BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and government & education, are anticipated to augment the cloud orchestration market penetration. Asia-Pacific and Europe have witnessed adoption of cloud orchestration adoption, high adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and surge in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure deployment, which is anticipated to fuel the cloud orchestration market growth in the coming years.

North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, accounting for around 45.5% share of the overall cloud orchestration market. In addition, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, driven by growth in penetration of workforce mobility and cloud adoption by small- and mid-sized companies.

The key players profiled in the study are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Rackspace U.S., Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, VMware, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., and FlexiScale Technologies Limited.

Key Findings of the Cloud Orchestration Market:

The hybrid deployment model segment accounted for the highest share of the cloud orchestration market in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2017 to 2023.

North America generated the highest revenue in 2016, valued at $1,589 million.

SMEs dominate the cloud orchestration market, in terms of growth, and are expected to lead during the forecast period as well.

U.S. led the cloud orchestration market in 2016. In addition, Canada, China, UK, Japan, and the other emerging markets are anticipated to provide significant opportunities for major players.

