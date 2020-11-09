Smart Space Market 2020, Revenue to Earn $86.52 billion by 2026 and Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR, Trending Report with Covid 19 Impact

The Objective of the Smart Space Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Smart Space Industry over the forecast years. In Smart Space Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2018 to 2026 mulling over 2017 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

the global smart space market generated $23.52 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $86.52 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2019 to 2026.The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, major segments, and competitive intelligence.

Emergence of advanced technologies including the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), rise in concerns related to the environment, and increase in greenfield projects fuel the growth in the market. However, increase in privacy concerns related to information manipulation and high capital investment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, 5G evolution and increase in smart city initiatives present new opportunities in the industry.

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the major market share in 2018, contributing for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of smart devices in homes and buildings along with surge in demand for air quality control systems in different offices and manufacturing factories. However, the services segment would grow at the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 20.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Get sample report for more details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5402

Leading market players discussed in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Eutech Cybernetic Pte. Ltd., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spacewell, SmartSpace Software Plc, and others.

North America dominated the overall smart space market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to presence of the major market players and growth in investment in Internet of Things (IoT) in this region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to generate highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Growth in initiatives of smart cities in developing countries such as India and China, and need to build energy efficient yet sustainable sources to save electricity are expected to drive the smart space market growth in this region.

Inquiry more about this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5402

On the basis of space type, the smart indoor space segment held nearly two-thirds of the total market share based on revenue in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2026. In addition, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026. It is a lucrative segment. The research also discusses the smart outdoor space segment.

Based on application, the energy management and optimization segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2018, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and will maintain its dominant status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in need for efficient resources with surge in wastage of electrical energy in residential and commercial platforms. However, the emergency & disaster management segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 23.7% from 2019 to 2026.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com