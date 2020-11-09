LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Paints and Coatings market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Paints and Coatings market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Paints and Coatings market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Akzonobel, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Cabot, Donglai Coating Technology, Eastman, Teknos, Nippon Paint Holdings, PPG Industries, Kansai Paint, Sherwin-Williams Company, KCC Paint, Covestro, Solvay, Valspar, Strong Chemical, Kinlita, YATU Market Segment by Product Type: , Water-based Coating, Solvent Coatings, Powder Coatings, Others Market Segment by Application: , Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Paints and Coatings market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Paints and Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Paints and Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Paints and Coatings market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Paints and Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Paints and Coatings market

TOC

1 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Water-based Coating

1.2.2 Solvent Coatings

1.2.3 Powder Coatings

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Paints and Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Paints and Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Paints and Coatings as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Paints and Coatings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings by Application

4.1 Automotive Paints and Coatings Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints and Coatings by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Paints and Coatings by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paints and Coatings by Application 5 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Paints and Coatings Business

10.1 Akzonobel

10.1.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Akzonobel Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Akzonobel Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Akzonobel Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.1.5 Akzonobel Recent Developments

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 BASF Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Akzonobel Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.2.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.3 Axalta Coating Systems

10.3.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.3.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Developments

10.4 Cabot

10.4.1 Cabot Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cabot Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Cabot Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Cabot Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.4.5 Cabot Recent Developments

10.5 Donglai Coating Technology

10.5.1 Donglai Coating Technology Corporation Information

10.5.2 Donglai Coating Technology Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Donglai Coating Technology Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Donglai Coating Technology Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.5.5 Donglai Coating Technology Recent Developments

10.6 Eastman

10.6.1 Eastman Corporation Information

10.6.2 Eastman Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Eastman Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Eastman Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.6.5 Eastman Recent Developments

10.7 Teknos

10.7.1 Teknos Corporation Information

10.7.2 Teknos Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Teknos Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Teknos Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.7.5 Teknos Recent Developments

10.8 Nippon Paint Holdings

10.8.1 Nippon Paint Holdings Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nippon Paint Holdings Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Nippon Paint Holdings Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Nippon Paint Holdings Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.8.5 Nippon Paint Holdings Recent Developments

10.9 PPG Industries

10.9.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.9.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 PPG Industries Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 PPG Industries Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.9.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments

10.10 Kansai Paint

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Paints and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kansai Paint Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kansai Paint Recent Developments

10.11 Sherwin-Williams Company

10.11.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sherwin-Williams Company Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Sherwin-Williams Company Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sherwin-Williams Company Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.11.5 Sherwin-Williams Company Recent Developments

10.12 KCC Paint

10.12.1 KCC Paint Corporation Information

10.12.2 KCC Paint Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 KCC Paint Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 KCC Paint Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.12.5 KCC Paint Recent Developments

10.13 Covestro

10.13.1 Covestro Corporation Information

10.13.2 Covestro Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Covestro Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Covestro Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.13.5 Covestro Recent Developments

10.14 Solvay

10.14.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.14.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Solvay Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Solvay Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.14.5 Solvay Recent Developments

10.15 Valspar

10.15.1 Valspar Corporation Information

10.15.2 Valspar Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Valspar Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Valspar Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.15.5 Valspar Recent Developments

10.16 Strong Chemical

10.16.1 Strong Chemical Corporation Information

10.16.2 Strong Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Strong Chemical Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Strong Chemical Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.16.5 Strong Chemical Recent Developments

10.17 Kinlita

10.17.1 Kinlita Corporation Information

10.17.2 Kinlita Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Kinlita Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Kinlita Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.17.5 Kinlita Recent Developments

10.18 YATU

10.18.1 YATU Corporation Information

10.18.2 YATU Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 YATU Automotive Paints and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 YATU Automotive Paints and Coatings Products Offered

10.18.5 YATU Recent Developments 11 Automotive Paints and Coatings Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Paints and Coatings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Paints and Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Automotive Paints and Coatings Industry Trends

11.4.2 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Drivers

11.4.3 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

