Roofing Adhesives Market Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method 2026 | Royal Adhesive, Firestone Building Products, Sika

The report titled Global Roofing Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Roofing Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Roofing Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Roofing Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Roofing Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Roofing Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Roofing Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Roofing Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Roofing Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Roofing Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Roofing Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Roofing Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Royal Adhesive, Firestone Building Products, Sika, Siplast, GAF, SOPREMA, Bostik, Henry, Black Jack, DuPont and Dow, Tremco Incorporated, Garland Industries, IKO, RM Lucas

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyurethane Roofing Adhesive

Rubber Roofing Adhesive

Asphalt based adhesive



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Non-Residential



The Roofing Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Roofing Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Roofing Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Roofing Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Roofing Adhesives Product Scope

1.2 Roofing Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Polyurethane Roofing Adhesive

1.2.3 Rubber Roofing Adhesive

1.2.4 Asphalt based adhesive

1.3 Roofing Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-Residential

1.4 Roofing Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Roofing Adhesives Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Roofing Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Roofing Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Roofing Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Roofing Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Roofing Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Roofing Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Roofing Adhesives Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Roofing Adhesives Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Roofing Adhesives Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Roofing Adhesives as of 2019)

3.4 Global Roofing Adhesives Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Roofing Adhesives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Roofing Adhesives Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Roofing Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Roofing Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Roofing Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Roofing Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Roofing Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Roofing Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Roofing Adhesives Business

12.1 Royal Adhesive

12.1.1 Royal Adhesive Corporation Information

12.1.2 Royal Adhesive Business Overview

12.1.3 Royal Adhesive Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Royal Adhesive Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

12.1.5 Royal Adhesive Recent Development

12.2 Firestone Building Products

12.2.1 Firestone Building Products Corporation Information

12.2.2 Firestone Building Products Business Overview

12.2.3 Firestone Building Products Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Firestone Building Products Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

12.2.5 Firestone Building Products Recent Development

12.3 Sika

12.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sika Business Overview

12.3.3 Sika Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Sika Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

12.3.5 Sika Recent Development

12.4 Siplast

12.4.1 Siplast Corporation Information

12.4.2 Siplast Business Overview

12.4.3 Siplast Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Siplast Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

12.4.5 Siplast Recent Development

12.5 GAF

12.5.1 GAF Corporation Information

12.5.2 GAF Business Overview

12.5.3 GAF Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 GAF Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

12.5.5 GAF Recent Development

12.6 SOPREMA

12.6.1 SOPREMA Corporation Information

12.6.2 SOPREMA Business Overview

12.6.3 SOPREMA Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 SOPREMA Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

12.6.5 SOPREMA Recent Development

12.7 Bostik

12.7.1 Bostik Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bostik Business Overview

12.7.3 Bostik Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Bostik Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

12.7.5 Bostik Recent Development

12.8 Henry

12.8.1 Henry Corporation Information

12.8.2 Henry Business Overview

12.8.3 Henry Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Henry Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

12.8.5 Henry Recent Development

12.9 Black Jack

12.9.1 Black Jack Corporation Information

12.9.2 Black Jack Business Overview

12.9.3 Black Jack Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Black Jack Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

12.9.5 Black Jack Recent Development

12.10 DuPont and Dow

12.10.1 DuPont and Dow Corporation Information

12.10.2 DuPont and Dow Business Overview

12.10.3 DuPont and Dow Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 DuPont and Dow Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

12.10.5 DuPont and Dow Recent Development

12.11 Tremco Incorporated

12.11.1 Tremco Incorporated Corporation Information

12.11.2 Tremco Incorporated Business Overview

12.11.3 Tremco Incorporated Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Tremco Incorporated Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

12.11.5 Tremco Incorporated Recent Development

12.12 Garland Industries

12.12.1 Garland Industries Corporation Information

12.12.2 Garland Industries Business Overview

12.12.3 Garland Industries Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Garland Industries Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

12.12.5 Garland Industries Recent Development

12.13 IKO

12.13.1 IKO Corporation Information

12.13.2 IKO Business Overview

12.13.3 IKO Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 IKO Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

12.13.5 IKO Recent Development

12.14 RM Lucas

12.14.1 RM Lucas Corporation Information

12.14.2 RM Lucas Business Overview

12.14.3 RM Lucas Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 RM Lucas Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

12.14.5 RM Lucas Recent Development

13 Roofing Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Roofing Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Roofing Adhesives

13.4 Roofing Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Roofing Adhesives Distributors List

14.3 Roofing Adhesives Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Roofing Adhesives Market Trends

15.2 Roofing Adhesives Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Roofing Adhesives Market Challenges

15.4 Roofing Adhesives Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

