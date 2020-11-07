Athletic Bags Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026 | Nike, Inc., Adidas

“

The report titled Global Athletic Bags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Athletic Bags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Athletic Bags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Athletic Bags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Athletic Bags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Athletic Bags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Athletic Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Athletic Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Athletic Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Athletic Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Athletic Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Athletic Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nike, Inc., Adidas, Decathlon Group, VF Corporation, Under Armour, Puma SE, ASICS, Armani, ANTA, New Balance, Columbia Sportswear, Converse, Mizuno Corporation, Li Ning, Kappa

Market Segmentation by Product: Backpacks

Duffle Bags

Drawstring Bags

Tote Bags



Market Segmentation by Application: Adults

Kids



The Athletic Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Athletic Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Athletic Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Athletic Bags market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Athletic Bags industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Athletic Bags market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Athletic Bags market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Athletic Bags market?

Table of Contents:

1 Athletic Bags Market Overview

1.1 Athletic Bags Product Scope

1.2 Athletic Bags Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Backpacks

1.2.3 Duffle Bags

1.2.4 Drawstring Bags

1.2.5 Tote Bags

1.3 Athletic Bags Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Adults

1.3.3 Kids

1.4 Athletic Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Athletic Bags Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Athletic Bags Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Athletic Bags Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Athletic Bags Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Athletic Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Athletic Bags Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Athletic Bags Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Athletic Bags Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Athletic Bags Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Athletic Bags Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Athletic Bags Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Athletic Bags Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Athletic Bags Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Athletic Bags Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Athletic Bags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Athletic Bags as of 2019)

3.4 Global Athletic Bags Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Athletic Bags Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Athletic Bags Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Athletic Bags Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Athletic Bags Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Athletic Bags Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Athletic Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Athletic Bags Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Athletic Bags Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Athletic Bags Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Athletic Bags Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Athletic Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Athletic Bags Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Athletic Bags Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Athletic Bags Business

12.1 Nike, Inc.

12.1.1 Nike, Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nike, Inc. Business Overview

12.1.3 Nike, Inc. Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Nike, Inc. Athletic Bags Products Offered

12.1.5 Nike, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Adidas

12.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

12.2.2 Adidas Business Overview

12.2.3 Adidas Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Adidas Athletic Bags Products Offered

12.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

12.3 Decathlon Group

12.3.1 Decathlon Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Decathlon Group Business Overview

12.3.3 Decathlon Group Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Decathlon Group Athletic Bags Products Offered

12.3.5 Decathlon Group Recent Development

12.4 VF Corporation

12.4.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 VF Corporation Business Overview

12.4.3 VF Corporation Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 VF Corporation Athletic Bags Products Offered

12.4.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Under Armour

12.5.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

12.5.2 Under Armour Business Overview

12.5.3 Under Armour Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Under Armour Athletic Bags Products Offered

12.5.5 Under Armour Recent Development

12.6 Puma SE

12.6.1 Puma SE Corporation Information

12.6.2 Puma SE Business Overview

12.6.3 Puma SE Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Puma SE Athletic Bags Products Offered

12.6.5 Puma SE Recent Development

12.7 ASICS

12.7.1 ASICS Corporation Information

12.7.2 ASICS Business Overview

12.7.3 ASICS Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 ASICS Athletic Bags Products Offered

12.7.5 ASICS Recent Development

12.8 Armani

12.8.1 Armani Corporation Information

12.8.2 Armani Business Overview

12.8.3 Armani Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Armani Athletic Bags Products Offered

12.8.5 Armani Recent Development

12.9 ANTA

12.9.1 ANTA Corporation Information

12.9.2 ANTA Business Overview

12.9.3 ANTA Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 ANTA Athletic Bags Products Offered

12.9.5 ANTA Recent Development

12.10 New Balance

12.10.1 New Balance Corporation Information

12.10.2 New Balance Business Overview

12.10.3 New Balance Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 New Balance Athletic Bags Products Offered

12.10.5 New Balance Recent Development

12.11 Columbia Sportswear

12.11.1 Columbia Sportswear Corporation Information

12.11.2 Columbia Sportswear Business Overview

12.11.3 Columbia Sportswear Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Columbia Sportswear Athletic Bags Products Offered

12.11.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Development

12.12 Converse

12.12.1 Converse Corporation Information

12.12.2 Converse Business Overview

12.12.3 Converse Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Converse Athletic Bags Products Offered

12.12.5 Converse Recent Development

12.13 Mizuno Corporation

12.13.1 Mizuno Corporation Corporation Information

12.13.2 Mizuno Corporation Business Overview

12.13.3 Mizuno Corporation Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Mizuno Corporation Athletic Bags Products Offered

12.13.5 Mizuno Corporation Recent Development

12.14 Li Ning

12.14.1 Li Ning Corporation Information

12.14.2 Li Ning Business Overview

12.14.3 Li Ning Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Li Ning Athletic Bags Products Offered

12.14.5 Li Ning Recent Development

12.15 Kappa

12.15.1 Kappa Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kappa Business Overview

12.15.3 Kappa Athletic Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Kappa Athletic Bags Products Offered

12.15.5 Kappa Recent Development

13 Athletic Bags Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Athletic Bags Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Athletic Bags

13.4 Athletic Bags Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Athletic Bags Distributors List

14.3 Athletic Bags Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Athletic Bags Market Trends

15.2 Athletic Bags Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Athletic Bags Market Challenges

15.4 Athletic Bags Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

