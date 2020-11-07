Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2026 | Gildan, Hanesbrands, Kayser-Roth

“

The report titled Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hosiery (Women and Men) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hosiery (Women and Men) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Gildan, Hanesbrands, Kayser-Roth, LVMH, Golden Lady, Iconix Brand Group, Inc, L Brands, Wolford, Donna Karan, CSP International SpA, Trerè Innovation, Sculptz, Inc., Langsha Group, Mengna, Fenli, Bonas, Naier, Jasan Group, Danjiya, Qingyi

Market Segmentation by Product: Ship socks

Short socks

stockings

Tights

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Adult men

Adult women

Children



The Hosiery (Women and Men) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hosiery (Women and Men) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hosiery (Women and Men) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Overview

1.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Scope

1.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Ship socks

1.2.3 Short socks

1.2.4 stockings

1.2.5 Tights

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Adult men

1.3.3 Adult women

1.3.4 Children

1.4 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Hosiery (Women and Men) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Hosiery (Women and Men) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Hosiery (Women and Men) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Hosiery (Women and Men) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Hosiery (Women and Men) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Hosiery (Women and Men) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Hosiery (Women and Men) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Hosiery (Women and Men) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Hosiery (Women and Men) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Hosiery (Women and Men) Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hosiery (Women and Men) Business

12.1 Gildan

12.1.1 Gildan Corporation Information

12.1.2 Gildan Business Overview

12.1.3 Gildan Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Gildan Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.1.5 Gildan Recent Development

12.2 Hanesbrands

12.2.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hanesbrands Business Overview

12.2.3 Hanesbrands Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Hanesbrands Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.2.5 Hanesbrands Recent Development

12.3 Kayser-Roth

12.3.1 Kayser-Roth Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kayser-Roth Business Overview

12.3.3 Kayser-Roth Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Kayser-Roth Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.3.5 Kayser-Roth Recent Development

12.4 LVMH

12.4.1 LVMH Corporation Information

12.4.2 LVMH Business Overview

12.4.3 LVMH Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 LVMH Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.4.5 LVMH Recent Development

12.5 Golden Lady

12.5.1 Golden Lady Corporation Information

12.5.2 Golden Lady Business Overview

12.5.3 Golden Lady Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Golden Lady Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.5.5 Golden Lady Recent Development

12.6 Iconix Brand Group, Inc

12.6.1 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Corporation Information

12.6.2 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Business Overview

12.6.3 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.6.5 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Recent Development

12.7 L Brands

12.7.1 L Brands Corporation Information

12.7.2 L Brands Business Overview

12.7.3 L Brands Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 L Brands Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.7.5 L Brands Recent Development

12.8 Wolford

12.8.1 Wolford Corporation Information

12.8.2 Wolford Business Overview

12.8.3 Wolford Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Wolford Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.8.5 Wolford Recent Development

12.9 Donna Karan

12.9.1 Donna Karan Corporation Information

12.9.2 Donna Karan Business Overview

12.9.3 Donna Karan Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Donna Karan Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.9.5 Donna Karan Recent Development

12.10 CSP International SpA

12.10.1 CSP International SpA Corporation Information

12.10.2 CSP International SpA Business Overview

12.10.3 CSP International SpA Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 CSP International SpA Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.10.5 CSP International SpA Recent Development

12.11 Trerè Innovation

12.11.1 Trerè Innovation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Trerè Innovation Business Overview

12.11.3 Trerè Innovation Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Trerè Innovation Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.11.5 Trerè Innovation Recent Development

12.12 Sculptz, Inc.

12.12.1 Sculptz, Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sculptz, Inc. Business Overview

12.12.3 Sculptz, Inc. Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Sculptz, Inc. Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.12.5 Sculptz, Inc. Recent Development

12.13 Langsha Group

12.13.1 Langsha Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Langsha Group Business Overview

12.13.3 Langsha Group Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Langsha Group Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.13.5 Langsha Group Recent Development

12.14 Mengna

12.14.1 Mengna Corporation Information

12.14.2 Mengna Business Overview

12.14.3 Mengna Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Mengna Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.14.5 Mengna Recent Development

12.15 Fenli

12.15.1 Fenli Corporation Information

12.15.2 Fenli Business Overview

12.15.3 Fenli Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Fenli Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.15.5 Fenli Recent Development

12.16 Bonas

12.16.1 Bonas Corporation Information

12.16.2 Bonas Business Overview

12.16.3 Bonas Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Bonas Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.16.5 Bonas Recent Development

12.17 Naier

12.17.1 Naier Corporation Information

12.17.2 Naier Business Overview

12.17.3 Naier Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Naier Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.17.5 Naier Recent Development

12.18 Jasan Group

12.18.1 Jasan Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 Jasan Group Business Overview

12.18.3 Jasan Group Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Jasan Group Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.18.5 Jasan Group Recent Development

12.19 Danjiya

12.19.1 Danjiya Corporation Information

12.19.2 Danjiya Business Overview

12.19.3 Danjiya Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Danjiya Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.19.5 Danjiya Recent Development

12.20 Qingyi

12.20.1 Qingyi Corporation Information

12.20.2 Qingyi Business Overview

12.20.3 Qingyi Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Qingyi Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

12.20.5 Qingyi Recent Development

13 Hosiery (Women and Men) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hosiery (Women and Men)

13.4 Hosiery (Women and Men) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Distributors List

14.3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Trends

15.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Challenges

15.4 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

