Automatic Transmission (AT) Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026 | AISIN, GM, Volkswagen

The report titled Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Transmission (AT) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Transmission (AT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AISIN, GM, Volkswagen, ZF, Hyundai, Daimler, Jatco, Ford, HONDA, Toyota, FIAT, SHANXI Fast, GEELY, Shengrui

Market Segmentation by Product: 4 HP

5 HP

6 HP

7 HP

8 HP

9 HP

10 HP



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle



The Automatic Transmission (AT) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Transmission (AT) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Transmission (AT) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Overview

1.1 Automatic Transmission (AT) Product Scope

1.2 Automatic Transmission (AT) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 4 HP

1.2.3 5 HP

1.2.4 6 HP

1.2.5 7 HP

1.2.6 8 HP

1.2.7 9 HP

1.2.8 10 HP

1.3 Automatic Transmission (AT) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Automatic Transmission (AT) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Automatic Transmission (AT) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Automatic Transmission (AT) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Automatic Transmission (AT) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Automatic Transmission (AT) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automatic Transmission (AT) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Automatic Transmission (AT) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automatic Transmission (AT) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Automatic Transmission (AT) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automatic Transmission (AT) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Automatic Transmission (AT) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Transmission (AT) Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Transmission (AT) Business

12.1 AISIN

12.1.1 AISIN Corporation Information

12.1.2 AISIN Business Overview

12.1.3 AISIN Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 AISIN Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

12.1.5 AISIN Recent Development

12.2 GM

12.2.1 GM Corporation Information

12.2.2 GM Business Overview

12.2.3 GM Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 GM Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

12.2.5 GM Recent Development

12.3 Volkswagen

12.3.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

12.3.2 Volkswagen Business Overview

12.3.3 Volkswagen Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Volkswagen Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

12.3.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

12.4 ZF

12.4.1 ZF Corporation Information

12.4.2 ZF Business Overview

12.4.3 ZF Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 ZF Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

12.4.5 ZF Recent Development

12.5 Hyundai

12.5.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hyundai Business Overview

12.5.3 Hyundai Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Hyundai Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

12.5.5 Hyundai Recent Development

12.6 Daimler

12.6.1 Daimler Corporation Information

12.6.2 Daimler Business Overview

12.6.3 Daimler Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Daimler Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

12.6.5 Daimler Recent Development

12.7 Jatco

12.7.1 Jatco Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jatco Business Overview

12.7.3 Jatco Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Jatco Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

12.7.5 Jatco Recent Development

12.8 Ford

12.8.1 Ford Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ford Business Overview

12.8.3 Ford Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Ford Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

12.8.5 Ford Recent Development

12.9 HONDA

12.9.1 HONDA Corporation Information

12.9.2 HONDA Business Overview

12.9.3 HONDA Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 HONDA Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

12.9.5 HONDA Recent Development

12.10 Toyota

12.10.1 Toyota Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toyota Business Overview

12.10.3 Toyota Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Toyota Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

12.10.5 Toyota Recent Development

12.11 FIAT

12.11.1 FIAT Corporation Information

12.11.2 FIAT Business Overview

12.11.3 FIAT Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 FIAT Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

12.11.5 FIAT Recent Development

12.12 SHANXI Fast

12.12.1 SHANXI Fast Corporation Information

12.12.2 SHANXI Fast Business Overview

12.12.3 SHANXI Fast Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 SHANXI Fast Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

12.12.5 SHANXI Fast Recent Development

12.13 GEELY

12.13.1 GEELY Corporation Information

12.13.2 GEELY Business Overview

12.13.3 GEELY Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 GEELY Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

12.13.5 GEELY Recent Development

12.14 Shengrui

12.14.1 Shengrui Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shengrui Business Overview

12.14.3 Shengrui Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Shengrui Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

12.14.5 Shengrui Recent Development

13 Automatic Transmission (AT) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automatic Transmission (AT) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automatic Transmission (AT)

13.4 Automatic Transmission (AT) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automatic Transmission (AT) Distributors List

14.3 Automatic Transmission (AT) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Trends

15.2 Automatic Transmission (AT) Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Challenges

15.4 Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

