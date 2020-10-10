Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market , 2020-2025 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market report

The Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Report comprises thorough insights into the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market industry that not only aids to compete with various robust competitors but also provides an analytical evaluation of the competition, market size, shares, and diverse other market needs. The Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market research study analyzes the market analytical and statistical research techniques to harness and elucidate the data in an intensely organized manner.

Strategic and tactical business plans applied by the various players are also evaluated in the report, which typically covers recent product launches and business expansions through mergers, ventures, amalgamations, and partnerships as well as branding and promotional activities.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market

The global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) market size is projected to reach US$ 17790 million by 2026, from US$ 7051.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Scope and Segment

Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TSMC

Globalfoundries

UMC

SMIC

Samsung

HHGrace

TowerJazz

Microchip Technology

TI

Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Breakdown Data by Type

eFlash

eE2PROM

eOTP/eMTP

eFRAM

eMRAM

Others

eFlash is the most commonly used type, with about 45.16% of revenue share in 2019.

Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

IoT

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) is widely used in Consumer Electronics, IoT, Telecommunications, Automotive and other fields. In 2019, Consumer Electronics segment consumed the largest part of ENVM, with a volume share of 25.80%, followed by Automotive (18.57%), Telecommunications (17.31%) and IoT (11.62%).

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Israel and China Taiwan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Embedded Non-Volatile Memory (ENVM) Market Share Analysis

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

