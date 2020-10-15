Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Size 2020 Growth Rate by Applications, Product Type and Future Forecast 2027 | Cisco, Ibm, Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, Manhattan Associates, Jda Software

New Jersey, United States,- The Next-Gen Supply Chain Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the Next-Gen Supply Chain industry. The Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Report presents emerging trends and market dynamics regarding drivers, opportunities, and challenges. The report covers the details of suppliers, consumers, and the level of competition. It also includes Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Size, Revenue, Share, Industry Growth Rate, and Revenue. The Next-Gen Supply Chain market report has an essential list of key aspects of Next-Gen Supply Chain that includes leading market players along with their profiles and key financial data.

The most recent Next-Gen Supply Chain market report has extensive documentation of this industry while also showing the consumption and production patterns. The report provides information on key drivers, challenges, threats, and opportunities that are influencing market dynamics. It also includes Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to examine the industry’s competitive matrix.

The study draws attention to various trading tactics that can be used to generate returns. However, due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the market will have some uncertainties. The research, therefore, focuses on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the industry scenario over the forecast period and suggests a coping mechanism for better results.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The main actors examined in the report are:

Ibm

Cisco

Microsoft

Intel

Oracle

Manhattan Associates

Jda Software

Sap

Infor

Epicor Software

Descartes Systems Group

Wisetech Global

Kinaxis

E2open

Logility

Coupa

Basware

Jaggaer

Gep

Bravosolution

Zycus

Ptc

High Jump

Ifs

The report covers the global Next-Gen Supply Chain Market size in terms of value chain, production and consumption quota. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year and the forecast calendar 2020-2027. It also covers the market breakdown in terms of top manufacturers, key regions, types of products offered in the market and range of applications. Next-Gen Supply Chain Market by Type Segments:

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Internet Of Things

Blockchain

Augmented Reality

Robotics & Automation

Cloud Computing

Cyber Security

Other

By Software Solutions

Supply Chain Planning (scp) System

Transport Management System (tms)

Warehouse Management System (wms)

Manufacturing Resource Planning (mrp)

Others

By Services

Managed Services

Professional Services Next-Gen Supply Chain Market by Application Segments:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer-packaged Goods

Food & Beverages

Government

Energy & Utilities

3pl