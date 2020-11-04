How Worldwide Trends are Creating Waves in the Digital Radiography Market 2026

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled ‘Digital Radiography Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Computed Radiography, Direct Digital Radiography), Application (General, Radiography Dentistry, Oncology, Orthopedic) End User (Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026,’ the market is likely to expand at an in impressive rate of 5.0% CAGR due to exceptional advancements made in the field of medical X-Ray technology. The Global Digital Radiography Market is likely to gain significant impetus from recent technological advancements. Fortune Business Insights has predicted a market to reach value of US$ 2,978.3 Mn by the end of 2026. The report has pegged the global market at US$ 1,905.5 Mn in 2018.
Market Segmentation:
By Product
- Computed Radiography
- Direct Digital Radiography
By Type
- Dynamic
- Static
By Application
- General Radiography
- Dentistry
- Oncology
- Orthopedic
- Others
By End User
- Hospital
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Centres
- Others
By Geography
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What are the key technological and Digital Radiography Market trends shaping the market?
- What are the key opportunities in the market?
- What are the key companies operating in the market?
- Which company accounted for the highest market share?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
- What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Digital Radiography Market growth?
