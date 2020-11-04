Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Analysis By Size, Trends, Share, Growth And Regional Forecast To 2026

Global “Opioid-Induced Constipation Market” 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report Opioid-Induced Constipation Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in Opioid-Induced Constipation market.

The Global Opioid-Induced Constipation market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Key players/manufacturers:

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Bayer

Sanofi

Mallinckrodt

Salix (Bausch Health)

AstraZeneca

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Purdue Pharm

Nektar Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Prestige

GSK

Shionogi

About Opioid-Induced Constipation Market:

Although opioids are very effective for treating and managing pain, their use frequently results in opioid-induced constipation (OIC). Treatment options for OIC may be as simple as changing diet or as complicated as requiring several medicines and laxatives.In the last several years, global market of Opioid-Induced Constipation developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 3.85% from the forecast period 2019 to 2025.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Opioid-Induced Constipation MarketIn 2019, the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market size was US$ 2456.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3377 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Scope and Market SizeOpioid-Induced Constipation market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.Segment by Type, the Opioid-Induced Constipation market is segmented into Methylnaltrexone Bromide Lubiprostone Naloxegol OthersSegment by Application, the Opioid-Induced Constipation market is segmented into Hospital PharmacyRegional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEACompetitive Landscape and Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Share AnalysisOpioid-Induced Constipation market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Opioid-Induced Constipation product introduction, recent developments, Opioid-Induced Constipation sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.The major companies include: Takeda Pharmaceuticals Bayer Sanofi Mallinckrodt Salix (Bausch Health) AstraZeneca Progenics Pharmaceuticals Purdue Pharm Nektar Therapeutics Daiichi Sankyo Prestige GSK Shionogi

This report focuses on the Opioid-Induced Constipation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report further studies the market development status and future Opioid-Induced Constipation Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Methylnaltrexone Bromide

Lubiprostone

Naloxegol

Others

Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital

Pharmacy

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Opioid-Induced Constipation in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Opioid-Induced Constipation? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Opioid-Induced Constipation Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Opioid-Induced Constipation Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Opioid-Induced Constipation Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Opioid-Induced Constipation Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Opioid-Induced Constipation Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Opioid-Induced Constipation Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Opioid-Induced Constipation Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Opioid-Induced Constipation Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Opioid-Induced Constipation Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Methylnaltrexone Bromide

1.2.3 Lubiprostone

1.2.4 Naloxegol

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Pharmacy

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Opioid-Induced Constipation Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Opioid-Induced Constipation Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Opioid-Induced Constipation Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Opioid-Induced Constipation Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Opioid-Induced Constipation Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Opioid-Induced Constipation Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

4.1.1 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

4.1.2 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

4.1.4 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

4.2 Bayer

4.2.1 Bayer Corporation Information

4.2.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Bayer Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

4.2.4 Bayer Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Bayer Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Bayer Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Bayer Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Bayer Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Bayer Recent Development

4.3 Sanofi

4.3.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

4.3.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Sanofi Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

4.3.4 Sanofi Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Sanofi Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Sanofi Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Sanofi Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Sanofi Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Sanofi Recent Development

4.4 Mallinckrodt

4.4.1 Mallinckrodt Corporation Information

4.4.2 Mallinckrodt Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Mallinckrodt Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

4.4.4 Mallinckrodt Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Mallinckrodt Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Mallinckrodt Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Mallinckrodt Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Mallinckrodt Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Mallinckrodt Recent Development

4.5 Salix (Bausch Health)

4.5.1 Salix (Bausch Health) Corporation Information

4.5.2 Salix (Bausch Health) Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Salix (Bausch Health) Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

4.5.4 Salix (Bausch Health) Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Salix (Bausch Health) Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Salix (Bausch Health) Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Salix (Bausch Health) Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Salix (Bausch Health) Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Salix (Bausch Health) Recent Development

4.6 AstraZeneca

4.6.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

4.6.2 AstraZeneca Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 AstraZeneca Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

4.6.4 AstraZeneca Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 AstraZeneca Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Product

4.6.6 AstraZeneca Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Application

4.6.7 AstraZeneca Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 AstraZeneca Recent Development

4.7 Progenics Pharmaceuticals

4.7.1 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

4.7.2 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

4.7.4 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

4.8 Purdue Pharm

4.8.1 Purdue Pharm Corporation Information

4.8.2 Purdue Pharm Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Purdue Pharm Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

4.8.4 Purdue Pharm Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Purdue Pharm Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Purdue Pharm Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Purdue Pharm Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Purdue Pharm Recent Development

4.9 Nektar Therapeutics

4.9.1 Nektar Therapeutics Corporation Information

4.9.2 Nektar Therapeutics Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Nektar Therapeutics Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

4.9.4 Nektar Therapeutics Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Nektar Therapeutics Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Nektar Therapeutics Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Nektar Therapeutics Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Nektar Therapeutics Recent Development

4.10 Daiichi Sankyo

4.10.1 Daiichi Sankyo Corporation Information

4.10.2 Daiichi Sankyo Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Daiichi Sankyo Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

4.10.4 Daiichi Sankyo Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Daiichi Sankyo Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Daiichi Sankyo Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Daiichi Sankyo Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Daiichi Sankyo Recent Development

4.11 Prestige

4.11.1 Prestige Corporation Information

4.11.2 Prestige Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Prestige Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

4.11.4 Prestige Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Prestige Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Prestige Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Prestige Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Prestige Recent Development

4.12 GSK

4.12.1 GSK Corporation Information

4.12.2 GSK Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 GSK Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

4.12.4 GSK Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 GSK Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Product

4.12.6 GSK Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Application

4.12.7 GSK Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 GSK Recent Development

4.13 Shionogi

4.13.1 Shionogi Corporation Information

4.13.2 Shionogi Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Shionogi Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

4.13.4 Shionogi Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Shionogi Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Shionogi Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Shionogi Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Shionogi Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Opioid-Induced Constipation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Opioid-Induced Constipation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Type

7.4 North America Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Opioid-Induced Constipation Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Opioid-Induced Constipation Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Opioid-Induced Constipation Clients Analysis

12.4 Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Opioid-Induced Constipation Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Opioid-Induced Constipation Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Opioid-Induced Constipation Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Drivers

13.2 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Opportunities

13.3 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Challenges

13.4 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

