Spark Plugs Market 2020 – Growth, Future Scope, Analysis, Trends, Development and CAGR To 2023

Global Spark Plugs Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Hot and Cold Spark Plug), Material (Copper, Platinum, and Iridium Spark Plug), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Application (Automotive, Marine, Industrial, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)– Forecast till 2025

Spark Plugs are the device to transfer the electric current from ignition system to combustion chamber of a vehicle. Stringent regulations & norms by government regarding emissions & fuel efficiency and growth of automotive industries are driving the market for spark plugs. Advanced spark plugs improves cold starting and generates efficient combustion which in turn increases the fuel efficiency and performance of the vehicles. Hot spark plugs by product type contributes the largest share of the global spark plugs market. Also, shift towards electric vehicles is restraining the growth of global market for spark plug. The global Spark Plugs market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 5.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Players leading the global Spark Plugs Market include Federal-Mogul Corporation, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd, Borgwarner Inc., Robert Bosch Gmbh, Denso Corporation, General Motors (Acdelco Corporation), Valeo, Delphi Automotive, Weichai Power Co. Ltd., and UCI-Fram Autobrands (Autolite), among others.

For a better understanding, the report has been segmented into five key dynamics:

By Product Type : Hot and Cold Spark Plug, among others.

By Material : Copper Spark Plug, Platinum Spark Plug, and Iridium Spark Plug, among others.

By Market : Original Equipment Market (OEM) and Aftermarket, among others.

By Vehicle Type : Passenger and Commercial Vehicle, among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

The Asia Pacific region would retain its dominance over the global Spark Plugs Market. Reason behind the burgeoning automotive sector in the region is a huge increase in production. Surging demand and considerable advancements in related technologies are some of the primary factors driving the Spark Plugs Market in the APAC region.

The presence of a number of notable manufacturers of spark plug and their continued commitment to invest, drive the growth of the regional market. Owing to increase in the production of vehicles and growth in the number of joint ventures with international brands the market is set to gain more in the future. Also, rapidly developing countries such as China, India, and Japan, are set to transform the regional market.

The Spark Plugs Market in the North American region is a lucrative market. Increasing production and the growing demand for advanced spark plug technology foster the growth in the regional market.

Well-established automotive industry in this region creates significant opportunities for the market to grow. Increasing focus on improving ignition cycles of the air-fuel mixture inside the engine’s combustion chamber propels the regional market. The US leads the regional Spark Plugs Market owing to a high vehicles and population ratio.

The European Spark Plugs Market is substantially large in terms of both, size and volume. The robust automotive sector drives the growth of the regional market, producing some of the most innovative and technologically advanced automobiles.

Highly competitive, the Spark Plugs Market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of many well-established players. Manufacturers of moldings compete on price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution.

Besides, innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for leading players in the Spark Plugs Market.

March 18, 2019 –— E3 Spark Plugs (the US), a leading global manufacturer of Spark Plugss announced that it has extended its partnership with an American drag racing governing body – The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), as the official spark plug and ignition products of NHRA racing.

E3 Spark Plugs has been involved with NHRA racing across all platforms including the sponsorships of Drag Racing Series. E3-powered cars have won over 150 NHRA national events and eight national championships over the past three years.

The partnership would continue to allow E3 to incorporate the official logo in advertising, promotions, point-of-purchase materials, and on the packaging for each designated product.

