Global Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

Low and Medium-voltage Inverter is an electronic device or circuitry that changes direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). The input voltage, output voltage and frequency, and overall power handling depend on the design of the specific device or circuitry. The inverter does not produce any power; the power is provided by the DC source.

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Danfoss

Rockwell Automation

Mitsubishi Electric

Yaskawa Electric

Fuji Electric

Delta Electronics

Inovance Technology

INVT

EURA DRIVES

Slanvert

Hiconics

First, for industry structure analysis, the Low and Medium-voltage Inverter industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 55 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Low and Medium-voltage Inverter industry. Second, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Low and Medium-voltage Inverter producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Third, for forecast, the global Low and Medium-voltage Inverter revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Low and Medium-voltage Inverter.The worldwide market for Low and Medium-voltage Inverter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 13500 million US$ in 2023, from 10900 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Medium-voltage Inverter

Low-voltage Inverter Major Applications are as follows:

Textile Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Hoisting Machinery