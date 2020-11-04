Global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is highly effective in helping the driver maintain control of the car, thereby avoiding or reducing the severity of crashes. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is a technology that improves the vehicle’s stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction.

Key players/manufacturers:

Bosch

Continental

TRW Automotive

Denso

Aisin

Delphi Automotive

Hyundai Mobis

Autoliv

Knorr-Bremse

Mando

WABCO

Hitachi

This report focuses on the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In the coming years, the increasing demand for luxury cars in the regions such as Europe and Asia-Pacific, mainly in China, India and Japan, is expected to drive the market. Sustainable growth in the electronic stability control system market will largely depend upon upcoming legislations in various countries. ESC systems are mandatory in developed countries, while legislations in developing countries are rapidly catching up creating high growth opportunities.Globally, the Electronic Stability Control industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Electronic Stability Control is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Bosch, Continental, TRW Automotive, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Electronic Stability Control and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 32.67% production market share in 2015, is remarkable in the global Electronic Stability Control industry because of their market share and technology status of Electronic Stability Control.In Europe and North America, ESC systems are well-established and have a high penetration rate. The use of these systems is also growing significantly in the Asia-Pacific and ROW regions, due to the increase in the consumer purchasing power and their preference for better safety measures and the introduction of legislation and policy framework mandating the installation of safety equipment in cars. Developing countries such as India, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to show a high growth rate in the demand for ESC systems.The consumption volume of Electronic Stability Control is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Electronic Stability Control industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Electronic Stability Control is still promising.The worldwide market for Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 13100 million US$ in 2023, from 10700 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

Vehicle Stability Control

Major Applications are as follows:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle