Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global automation market in theChemicals Petrochemicals market to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% by 2020. The recent rise in capital and R&D investments for automation solutions is a critical factor that propels growth in this market. Also, rapid industrial development in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil will bolster the need for automation products and services across various industries.

The research covers the current Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

ABB

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

Siemens

According to the report, the US government has enacted stringent regulations and policies for manufacturing industries such as automotive, foods and beverages, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. It has imposed regulations and policies for good manufacturing practices with a view to improve public safety and to meet international quality standards. The growing use of cloud computing and big data analytics in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry will impel market growth during the forecast period. The implementation of cloud computing and big data analytics in this industry will help manufacturers to expand their data storage facilities, boost operational flexibility, and enhance scalability during the manufacturing process. The ability of cloud-based and big data analytics to promote product lifecycle management and to help improve supply chain management will result in its augmented adoption during the predicted period. The worldwide market for Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 5790 million US$ in 2023, from 4160 million US$ in 2020

Distributed control system (DCS)

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Manufacturing execution system (MES)

Programmable logic controller (PLC)

Advanced process control (APC) Major Applications are as follows:

Chemicals