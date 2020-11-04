Global Air Blowers Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Air Blowers Market” – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024″ comes as one of the hard-to-find market data report published by 360 Research Reports, a leading market analysis source. This new research document examines economic trends, industry development, industry structure, supply and demand, investment environment, industry capacity, marketing channels and leading industry participants. The Air Blowers market is stimulated by the successive hikes of industrial output, consumer consumption, imports & exports, and capital investment. Historical data and long-term forecasts through 2020 and 2024 are the important part of this research document.

Blowers are mechanical or electro-mechanical devices used to induce gas flow through ducting, electronics chassis, process stacks, etc.–wherever flow is needed for exhausting, aspirating, cooling, ventilating, conveying, and so on. Key specifications include intended application, blower type, port design, as well as the parameters of flow capacity, electrical ratings, and dimensions. Blowers cool electronic enclosures, induce drafts in boilers, increase airflow on engines, and are configured in a variety of designs such as centrifugal flow or rotary lobe styles. Motors usually drive blowers, though they can be powered by other means such as engines.

Taiko

Unozawa

ANLET

Gardner Denver

GE Oil & Gas

Aerzen

Tuthill Corporation

Kaeser Kompressoren

Howden

Siemens

Atlas Copco

Neuros

Kawasaki

Jintongling

Shandong Zhangqiu Blower

Shengu

Shaangu-group……. Scope of the Air Blowers Market Report: Currently, there are many players in Air Blowers market. The main market players internationally are Gardner Denver, GE Oil & Gas, Kaeser Kompressoren, Howden, Atlas Copcoand etc. TAIKO KIKAI, Jintongling, Shandong Zhangqiu Blower, Shengu, Shaangu-groupare also playing important roles in Air Blowers industry. The competition may become more intense in the following years.North America is the biggest production areas for Air Blowers, taking about 30.96% market share in 2016 (based on output volume), Europe followed the second, with about 28.18% market share. In Consumption market, sales of Air Blowers in North America will increase to be 56141 Units in 2020 from 54243 Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 53045 Units and 31.06% in 2016.Air Blower Products can be used on many fields, such as Chemical and Petrochemical, Water Treatment Plant and etc. For Water Treatment Plant Application, Chemical and Petrochemical is the biggest consumption area, taking about 35.13% market share in 2016. The worldwide market for Air Blowers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 1870 million US$ in 2024, from 1630 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Air Blowers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Air Blowers Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Air Blowers Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Air Blowers market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Centrifugal Blower

Roots Blower

Screw Blower

Other Types Major Applications are as follows:

Chemical and Petrochemical

Water Treatment Plant