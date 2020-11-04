Emergency Location Transmitter Market Growth by Constantly Evolving Technology 2027 – ACK Technologies, ACR Electronics, ASTRONICS, AVI Survival Products, DSS Aviation

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Emergency Location Transmitter market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

An emergency locator transmitter is an emergency beacon used in aircrafts to alert rescue authorities and specify the location and the identity of an aircraft in distress. The factors that drives the growth of the emergency locator transmitter market include increasing maritime/aviation accidents, increase in demand for detecting and tracking threats permitting high security, availability of highly dependable products, technical advancements with enhanced process effectiveness, increased acceptance of this technology by adventure enthusiasts while skiing or trekking, portability and durability. Also, increased focus of manufactures on reducing operative costs will also drive the emergency location transmitter market during the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: ACK Technologies Inc., ACR Electronics, Inc, ASTRONICS CORPORATION, AVI Survival Products, DSS Aviation Inc, Emergency Beacon Corp, Gables Engineering, HR Smith, McMurdo, Musson Marine

The rising expenditure in the military segment and with the governments focusing more on the safety of the personnel, the spending on emergency location transmitters is bound to rise, which is expected to drive the emergency location transmitter market. On the other hand, the factors that may hinder the growth of the emergency location transmitter market include high installation and maintenance cost and visibility range of the emergency locator transmitters. The market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are rising across the globe.

The emergency location transmitter market is segmented on the basis of type, and end user vertical. On the basis of type, market is segmented as aviation, marine, military, government, and others.

